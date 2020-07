Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bocce court business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub package receiving tennis court cats allowed 24hr maintenance bike storage carport guest parking internet access

Introduce yourself to delightful living at 98Hundred. Located at the crossroads of the American River and Old Town Fair Oaks, this established and pet-friendly Northern California property is nestled within a lush 17-acre park.



Whether you’re in the car for the daily commute or weekend adventures, Highway 50 takes you where you need to go, including Folsom’s plentiful shopping venues and employment providers. Connect with friends and family at the Sacramento Children’s Museum, area colleges/universities, and Pavilions, the area’s premier shopping/dining center.



Your best choice for a pleasant apartment home is within reach and moments from the wider Sacramento area’s cultural, recreational, and entertainment activities