All apartments in Fair Oaks
Find more places like The Fountains of Fair Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fair Oaks, CA
/
The Fountains of Fair Oaks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

The Fountains of Fair Oaks

4800 Sunset Terrace · (916) 347-5884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fair Oaks
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4800 Sunset Terrace, Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 60C · Avail. Aug 9

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

Unit 06B · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

Unit 16E · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 54C · Avail. now

$1,672

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Fountains of Fair Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
package receiving
tennis court
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog grooming area
guest parking
internet access
online portal
The Fountains of Fair Oaks Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!

The Fountains of Fair Oaks Apartments is located in the heart of beautiful Fair Oaks. Our property is conveniently close to excellent dining and shopping at Sunrise Mall and Marketplace. The American River is a short drive away where you can enjoy biking, hiking, fishing, and kayaking.

Our luxurious apartment homes include washers and dryers in unit, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, wood inspired flooring, warm interiors with accent walls, and more. The community offers a variety of spacious, pet-friendly floor plans to choose from, including one- and two-bedroom cottages and loft-style town homes. Our community has great views of lush gardens, tranquil fountains, a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $42
Deposit: $300, $400, $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $25
restrictions: 65lb weight limit
Cats
rent: $20
Parking Details: Covered lot. One assigned space per unit.
Storage Details: 4x4x4 units: $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Fountains of Fair Oaks have any available units?
The Fountains of Fair Oaks has 4 units available starting at $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Fountains of Fair Oaks have?
Some of The Fountains of Fair Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Fountains of Fair Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
The Fountains of Fair Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Fountains of Fair Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, The Fountains of Fair Oaks is pet friendly.
Does The Fountains of Fair Oaks offer parking?
Yes, The Fountains of Fair Oaks offers parking.
Does The Fountains of Fair Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Fountains of Fair Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Fountains of Fair Oaks have a pool?
Yes, The Fountains of Fair Oaks has a pool.
Does The Fountains of Fair Oaks have accessible units?
No, The Fountains of Fair Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does The Fountains of Fair Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Fountains of Fair Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does The Fountains of Fair Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Fountains of Fair Oaks has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Fountains of Fair Oaks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
The Crest at Fair Oaks
10523 Fair Oaks Blvd
Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with BalconyFair Oaks Apartments with Parking
Fair Oaks Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CA
Rancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CA
La Riviera, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CALinda, CAGrass Valley, CAOakley, CAFlorin, CAPlacerville, CAWoodland, CAParkway, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity