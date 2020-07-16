836 3rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

2 Bed, 1 Bath Beach Bungalow in Downtown Encinitas - Property Id: 252340



Bright stylish furnished Downtown Encinitas 2 bedroom with plenty of indoor and outdoor space, conveniently located close to the Beach, Train Station, Boutique Shopping, Parks, Good Coffee, & Restaurants. This stylish, bright 2 bedroom space is one side of a duplex.

The entire property is surrounded by fence and the space has a private entrance and a back deck with al fresco dining as well as a small shared yard. There are 2 bedrooms, the master has a king bed and the other room a Queen bed. The space comfortably accommodates 4 people. All modern amenities are included: smart TV with access to Netflix , Amazon Prime, Hulu, etc, wi-fi, washer and dryer, and fully appointed kitchen. This prime location in downtown Encinitas is just half a block from the Ocean and just a short walk to either Swamis Beach or Moonlight Beach (Coastal Access at Swamis, D St, & Moonlight Beach each within a few blocks). Available April 18 - June 30th with month to month lease.

