All apartments in Encinitas
Find more places like 1920 Edinburg Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Encinitas, CA
/
1920 Edinburg Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:35 PM

1920 Edinburg Avenue

1920 Edinburg Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Encinitas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1920 Edinburg Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92007
Cardiff

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500 Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Edinburg Avenue have any available units?
1920 Edinburg Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Encinitas, CA.
Is 1920 Edinburg Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Edinburg Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Edinburg Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Edinburg Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Encinitas.
Does 1920 Edinburg Avenue offer parking?
No, 1920 Edinburg Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1920 Edinburg Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Edinburg Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Edinburg Avenue have a pool?
No, 1920 Edinburg Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Edinburg Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1920 Edinburg Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Edinburg Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 Edinburg Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 Edinburg Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1920 Edinburg Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa
Encinitas, CA 92024

Similar Pages

Encinitas 1 BedroomsEncinitas 2 Bedrooms
Encinitas Apartments with BalconyEncinitas Pet Friendly Places
Encinitas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Aliso Viejo, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CALaguna Hills, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cardiff

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College