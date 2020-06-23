1726 Kennington Rd

Amenities
This lovely, remodeled, close to 2,000 sq. feet unit is great for spending some quality time with the family. With the fully equipped kitchen with granite counters and all the essentials you will ever need you will feel at home. Enjoy and relax during your vacation at this wonderful unit.
4 bedrooms plus loft bedroom and 3 bathrooms: King in the master, King in the 2nd bedroom, Queen in the 3rd bedroom and A double in the 4th bedroom and loft bedroom has a Queen.
It offers all the amenities you want on vacation: Air conditioning, Wifi, Long distance phone included, TVs in the bedrooms and living room, Washer and dryer in the unit, Enclosed 2-car garage, 4 Tennis courts, 4 Pickle Ball courts, 2 Pools, Childrens play area, Basketball court and Beach equipment: Beach towels, beach umbrella, beach chairs and Boogie Boards.
So come and enjoy everything Seabluffe has to offer!
Property Features
Wireless Internet
TV
In-Unit Washer/Dryer
Free Parking on Premises
Pets Allowed
Family/Kid Friendly
Non-Smoking
Phone
Beach towels
Beach umbrella & beach chairs
Boogie Boards
4 Tennis courts
4 Pickle Ball courts
2 Pools
Childrens play area
Basketball court
Gate Guard