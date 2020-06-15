All apartments in Encinitas
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:37 AM

1100 Garden View Rd

1100 Garden View Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Garden View Road, Encinitas, CA 92024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
WELCOME TO PACIFICO ENCINITAS APARTMENT HOMESbr We dont just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors. Ask for unit #203 or 247!br Community Amenities*Washer & Dryer In Unit*Central AC & Heat*Faux Wood Flooring*Underground Parking*Three Floors* Elevators*Gated Community *24 Hour Fitness Center*Heated Swimming Pool & Spa*BBQ Grills & Picnic Area*Business Center*Club House*Cats & Dogs Welcome*Hiking Trails Close By*Close to Shopping & Dinning*3 Miles from the Beach*Large Floor-plans *1x1 1086 Sq. Ft.*2x2 1078 Sq. Ft.*2x2L 1396 Sq. Ft.br OFFICE HOURSMonday - Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PMbr Pacifico Encinitas Apartments1100 Garden View RoadEncinitas, CA GREAT MOVE IN SPECIALS GOING ON RIGHT NOW!!**Application Fee Waived when you mention this ad**iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Garden View Rd have any available units?
1100 Garden View Rd has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1100 Garden View Rd have?
Some of 1100 Garden View Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Garden View Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Garden View Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Garden View Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 Garden View Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1100 Garden View Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Garden View Rd does offer parking.
Does 1100 Garden View Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Garden View Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Garden View Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Garden View Rd has a pool.
Does 1100 Garden View Rd have accessible units?
No, 1100 Garden View Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Garden View Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Garden View Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Garden View Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1100 Garden View Rd has units with air conditioning.
