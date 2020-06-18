All apartments in Elk Grove
9556 Sunlight Ln
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

9556 Sunlight Ln

9556 Sunlight Lane · No Longer Available
9556 Sunlight Lane, Elk Grove, CA 95758

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come Home to Sunlight Lane! - This beautiful home features an open floor plan with living room, dining room and a stunning kitchen with marble countertops, gas range, cooking island, & stainless steel sinks. Owner recently installed new carpet & laminate floors. Other amenities include wood-burning fireplace, indoor laundry room, patio cover in backyard, 2-car garage, and so much more! All cars must fit in the garage. No street parking or overnight parking in driveway. Good credit required.

Hwy 99 to Laguna Blvd west, left Big Horn, left Red Elk, right Scenic Woods, right Starburst, left Sunlight

Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:
1) You must view the virtual tour
2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code
3) Submit your completed application on line
4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee
5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9556 Sunlight Ln have any available units?
9556 Sunlight Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elk Grove, CA.
What amenities does 9556 Sunlight Ln have?
Some of 9556 Sunlight Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9556 Sunlight Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9556 Sunlight Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9556 Sunlight Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9556 Sunlight Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elk Grove.
Does 9556 Sunlight Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9556 Sunlight Ln does offer parking.
Does 9556 Sunlight Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9556 Sunlight Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9556 Sunlight Ln have a pool?
No, 9556 Sunlight Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9556 Sunlight Ln have accessible units?
No, 9556 Sunlight Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9556 Sunlight Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9556 Sunlight Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 9556 Sunlight Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9556 Sunlight Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
