Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Nice 2bed/1bath apt with two 1-car garages (each fits one car) in the city of El Monte. Freshly painted walls. Stove/oven with updated countertops in the kitchen. Laminated wood and tile flooring throughout. Wall air-conditioning AC units and heater inside the apt. Very convenient location! Close to Temple City, Arcadia, and the I-10 Freeway. There is also a laundry mart just a few blocks down the street. Short distance to shops and restaurants on Valley Blvd. Don't miss this chance!