3537 Meeker Avenue.

Ramona Property Managers, Inc. is accepting applications for Income Eligible Housing unit in El Monte!



This unit is 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home available. Location is close to schools, park, shopping, public transportation, and easy access to freeways.



Approval is determined by annual combined household income and household size. Unit accepts Section 8 Voucher.



The following are income limit guidelines to pre-qualify:

1 person household-$33,950-$54,250

2 person household-$38,880-$62,000

3 person household-$43,650-$69,750

4 person household-$48,450-$77,500

5 person household-$52,350-$83,700

6 person household-$56,250-$89,990

7 person household-$60,100-$96,100



Once the prospective tenant has seen the unit, they will contact the office for more information regarding qualification guidelines.



This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc.



Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting money for properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,605, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,605, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.