3537 Meeker Avenue.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3537 Meeker Avenue

3537 Meeker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3537 Meeker Avenue, El Monte, CA 91731
Downtown El Monte

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ramona Property Managers, Inc. is accepting applications for Income Eligible Housing unit in El Monte!

This unit is 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home available. Location is close to schools, park, shopping, public transportation, and easy access to freeways.

Approval is determined by annual combined household income and household size. Unit accepts Section 8 Voucher.

The following are income limit guidelines to pre-qualify:
1 person household-$33,950-$54,250
2 person household-$38,880-$62,000
3 person household-$43,650-$69,750
4 person household-$48,450-$77,500
5 person household-$52,350-$83,700
6 person household-$56,250-$89,990
7 person household-$60,100-$96,100

Once the prospective tenant has seen the unit, they will contact the office for more information regarding qualification guidelines.

This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc.

Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting money for properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,605, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,605, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3537 Meeker Avenue have any available units?
3537 Meeker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
Is 3537 Meeker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3537 Meeker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3537 Meeker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3537 Meeker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3537 Meeker Avenue offer parking?
No, 3537 Meeker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3537 Meeker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3537 Meeker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3537 Meeker Avenue have a pool?
No, 3537 Meeker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3537 Meeker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3537 Meeker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3537 Meeker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3537 Meeker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3537 Meeker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3537 Meeker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

