225 Ramona Ave. is a well located, clean and peaceful home with a yard. Amenities include a washer/dryer, hardwood floors, and marble counter tops. Located only 1/4 mile from El Cerrito Plaza BART.

Nearby schools include Harding Elementary School, St Jerome Catholic School and St. Jerome Catholic Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Colusa Market, Lucky and Trader Joe's. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Peet's Coffee and Tea and Fruitlicious. Nearby restaurants include Play With Clay, Fat Apple's Restaurant & Bakery and Semifreddi's Bakery. 225 Ramona Ave is near Ohlone Greenway, Fairmont Park and Huber Park.



Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Cable Ready, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Disposal, Fenced Yard (Part), Fireplace (Wood), Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, Living Room, New Flooring, New Paint, Newly Remodeled, Refrigerator, Smoking (Not Allowed), Stove/Oven, Tile Floor, W/D In Unit, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)