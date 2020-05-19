All apartments in El Cerrito
225 Ramona Ave

225 Ramona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

225 Ramona Avenue, El Cerrito, CA 94530

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
225 Ramona Ave. is a well located, clean and peaceful home with a yard. Amenities include a washer/dryer, hardwood floors, and marble counter tops. Located only 1/4 mile from El Cerrito Plaza BART.
Nearby schools include Harding Elementary School, St Jerome Catholic School and St. Jerome Catholic Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Colusa Market, Lucky and Trader Joe's. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Peet's Coffee and Tea and Fruitlicious. Nearby restaurants include Play With Clay, Fat Apple's Restaurant & Bakery and Semifreddi's Bakery. 225 Ramona Ave is near Ohlone Greenway, Fairmont Park and Huber Park.

Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Cable Ready, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Disposal, Fenced Yard (Part), Fireplace (Wood), Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, Living Room, New Flooring, New Paint, Newly Remodeled, Refrigerator, Smoking (Not Allowed), Stove/Oven, Tile Floor, W/D In Unit, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Ramona Ave have any available units?
225 Ramona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cerrito, CA.
What amenities does 225 Ramona Ave have?
Some of 225 Ramona Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Ramona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
225 Ramona Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Ramona Ave pet-friendly?
No, 225 Ramona Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cerrito.
Does 225 Ramona Ave offer parking?
No, 225 Ramona Ave does not offer parking.
Does 225 Ramona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Ramona Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Ramona Ave have a pool?
No, 225 Ramona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 225 Ramona Ave have accessible units?
No, 225 Ramona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Ramona Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Ramona Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Ramona Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Ramona Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
