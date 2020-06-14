136 Apartments for rent in El Cerrito, CA with garage

Apartment List
El Cerrito apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
$2,455
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,988
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1744 Wesley Ave
1744 Wesley Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2320 sqft
3BD/2BA EL CERRITO BAY VIEW HOME! - Panoramic City and Bay Views (Bay Bridge and Gold Gate) You can see from Downtown Oakland to San Francisco and to Marin, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths over 2320 square feet large living room with fireplace, formal dining

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5906 Avila Street
5906 Avila Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Lovely 2 bedroom- 2 bathroom house with detached garage and fenced back yard. Natalia Carney AMSI - REALTOR Gustavo Lopez 415-312-5017 glopez@amsiemail.com BRE# 018491 Lovely 2 bedroom- 2 bathroom house with detached garage and fenced back yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1245 Navellier
1245 Navellier Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1577 sqft
Large home with large yard for entertaining with view of 3 bridges - Large 2bed 2bath with a full size workshop and piano. Wood floors, updated kitchen, 2 off street parking and a large yard for entertaining.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8351 Kent Ct
8351 Kent Court, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
2756 sqft
Available 07/18/20 El Cerrito hills 4b/3b beautiful landscape & views - Property Id: 20558 We have a house in El Cerrito and it will be available for rent starting mid July of this year.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1128 Richmond St.
1128 Richmond Street, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1353 sqft
1128 Richmond St El Cerrito - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse. 2 car garage. New carpet and new laminate flooring. Electric stove. Refrigerator. Dishwasher. Washer & dryer. Fireplace Decorative only. Water & garbage paid.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
1708 Lexington Avenue
1708 Lexington Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
911 sqft
Spacious end unit in peaceful community with central courtyard and mature landscaping. This sunny condo has 2 bedrooms (one with private balcony), 1 updated bath, an open floor plan, and laundry within the unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1343 Elm St
1343 Elm Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1040 sqft
MICHAEL L HUGHEY - Agt: 510-915-3235 - Beautiful Duplex with 2 Large Bedrooms on very quiet street. Clean and freshly painted. Walk to BART station and TransBay bus stop. Shopping close by. Updated Kitchen and Bathroom.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1221 Elm Street
1221 Elm Street, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1428 sqft
Sweet and spacious 3/1.5 duplex in a great location with a garage and patio in El Cerrito! - Text Christine for best response on showing requests! 917-318-8878 This well maintained 2 story duplex comes with a 1 car garage and driveway space.
Results within 1 mile of El Cerrito

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Park Plaza
1 Unit Available
4825 Overend Avenue
4825 Overend Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1170 sqft
This spacious duplex offers 2 bedrooms 1bath. Plenty of storage space. Good sized kitchen. Laundry hooks ups, Attached 1 car garage and large private yard.

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
53 Cowper Ave
53 Cowper Avenue, Kensington, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Kensington: Top Floor Three Bedroom w/ 2 Car Garage ALL UTILITIES INCL & 5 County View - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Kenyon Ave.
105 Kenyon Avenue, Kensington, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1262 sqft
Large home in Kensington with Kensington Schools - 4 bed 3 bath house blocks from Kensington Hilltop School. This unit has a private back yard and a 2 car driveway garage as well.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North and East
1 Unit Available
638 36th St
638 36th Street, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1526 sqft
Well Maintained Single Story Home in East Richmond - 3 bedrooms,1 full bath & 1 quarter bath with impeccable carpet throughout, living room, dining room, & bedrooms, electric stove, washer/dryer hookups in designated laundry room, low maintenance

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North and East
1 Unit Available
334 40th Street
334 40th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
916 sqft
Cute Single Story Home..

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
East Shore
1 Unit Available
535 Pierce St Apt#2207, Albany, CA
535 Pierce St, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1170 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
East Richmond
1 Unit Available
371 Carlston Street
371 Carlston Street, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
550 sqft
Natural light fills this very clean upper unit in desirable Mira Vista area above San Pablo Avenue. 1/2 block from El Cerrito border. Close to shopping, parks, Del Norte BART, bus. Private entrance door and back porch, too. Enjoy view of Mt.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Southwest Richmond Annex
1 Unit Available
5308 Columbia Ave.
5308 Columbia Avenue, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Spacious 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment Located a Few Blocks from El Cerritto Shopping Center - A completely remodeled one-bedroom unit with an attached parking garage. Conveniently situated at the edge of Richmond, easy accesses to I-80 and I-580.
Results within 5 miles of El Cerrito
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Berkeley
8 Units Available
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,881
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,020
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Berkeley
65 Units Available
K Street Flats
2020 Kittredge St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,847
654 sqft
An array of one- and two-bedrooms located one block from UC Berkeley. This building is pet-friendly and recently renovated, with air conditioning, hardwood floors, patios/balconies and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bayfront and Peninsula
10 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,708
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,083
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Bayfront and Peninsula
13 Units Available
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,055
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,216
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,775
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Berkeley
18 Units Available
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,840
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,974
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,485
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
City Guide for El Cerrito, CA

Founded by San Francisco residents that survived the 1906 earthquake, El Cerrito means "little knob" or hill.

Situated along the East Bay, El Cerrito is considered part of the much larger San Francisco Bay Area. The city in Contra Costa County was founded by San Francisco residents displaced after the devastating 1906 earthquake that all but leveled the city. They settled first on ranch land, and then built a town around it. When a post office was established on the ranch in 1909, the settlement was named Rust after its first postmaster. The residents weren't happy with that name and by 1916 the area was known as El Cerrito.

Having trouble with Craigslist El Cerrito? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in El Cerrito, CA

El Cerrito apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

