136 Apartments for rent in El Cerrito, CA with garage
Founded by San Francisco residents that survived the 1906 earthquake, El Cerrito means "little knob" or hill.
Situated along the East Bay, El Cerrito is considered part of the much larger San Francisco Bay Area. The city in Contra Costa County was founded by San Francisco residents displaced after the devastating 1906 earthquake that all but leveled the city. They settled first on ranch land, and then built a town around it. When a post office was established on the ranch in 1909, the settlement was named Rust after its first postmaster. The residents weren't happy with that name and by 1916 the area was known as El Cerrito.
El Cerrito apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.