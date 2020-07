Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Del Norte Place...The ultimate destination for apartment home living! Just downstairs on the first level awaits the Marketplace Plaza, where an array of shops, businesses and restaurants are located for your convenience and enjoyment. Grab a cup of coffee on your way to work at Cafe Kiks, dine at Strings Italian Cafe or Uncle Wong's Restaurants. Enjoy breakfast or lunch at Anna's Place or indulge in a calming massage. Del Norte Place is located in El Cerrito; which is a city with numerous positive attributes -- great location, pleasant climate, numerous parks and recreational facilities. Plus BART is within walking distance, connecting you to points throughout the Bay Area. There are so many ways to leave your workday and your car delightfully behind. Visit Del Norte Place today and choose from a variety of newly restyled one and two bedroom floor plans!