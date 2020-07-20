All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

Palm Court

830 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

830 Broadway, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
LIGHT & BRIGHT 1ST FLOOR CONDO W/ FITNESS CENTER, PET FRIENDLY! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This beautiful upgraded condo is located near schools, parks and shopping! The kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steal appliances. Complex amenities include pool, spa and fitness room! The property comes with additional storage and an upgraded kitchen private patio! Hurry, this won't last long!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Appliances: Refrigerator , Single Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Granite Countertops
- Upgraded Kitchen Private Patio
- Living Room
- Outdoor Storage Closet
- Assigned Carport

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
- HOA Name is The Helm Management
- Gated Community
- Community Laundry Room
- Community Pool
- Community Spa
- Community Fitness Center

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Carport
HOA NAME: The Helm Management
YEAR BUILT: 1987
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #22
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets allowed with additional pet rent
- Tenant to pay gas, electric, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible for HOA, water, trash, sewer, gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4763953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palm Court have any available units?
Palm Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does Palm Court have?
Some of Palm Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palm Court currently offering any rent specials?
Palm Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palm Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Palm Court is pet friendly.
Does Palm Court offer parking?
Yes, Palm Court offers parking.
Does Palm Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Palm Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Palm Court have a pool?
Yes, Palm Court has a pool.
Does Palm Court have accessible units?
No, Palm Court does not have accessible units.
Does Palm Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palm Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Palm Court have units with air conditioning?
No, Palm Court does not have units with air conditioning.
