Palm Court

LIGHT & BRIGHT 1ST FLOOR CONDO W/ FITNESS CENTER, PET FRIENDLY! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This beautiful upgraded condo is located near schools, parks and shopping! The kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steal appliances. Complex amenities include pool, spa and fitness room! The property comes with additional storage and an upgraded kitchen private patio! Hurry, this won't last long!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Appliances: Refrigerator , Single Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Granite Countertops

- Upgraded Kitchen Private Patio

- Living Room

- Outdoor Storage Closet

- Assigned Carport



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is The Helm Management

- Gated Community

- Community Laundry Room

- Community Pool

- Community Spa

- Community Fitness Center



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Carport

HOA NAME: The Helm Management

YEAR BUILT: 1987

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #22

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets allowed with additional pet rent

- Tenant to pay gas, electric, cable, internet

- Owner is responsible for HOA, water, trash, sewer, gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



