El Cajon, CA
987 Amistad Pl. #D
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

987 Amistad Pl. #D

987 Amistad Place · No Longer Available
Location

987 Amistad Place, El Cajon, CA 92019

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
El Cajon Condo with Garage in Beautiful Complex! 92019 - Spacious 2-bedroom condo with 945 sq. ft. plus a direct-entry garage. Second floor, end unit condo over your garage. No one above or on one side! Extra-large living room (15x21) with plush carpet and a big balcony! Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, range, and dishwasher. Convenient breakfast bar. Master suite is 12x14 and has a huge closet. Extra bedroom is 12x12 and the entire unit has plush carpets. Interior laundry closet with hookups. Central air conditioning. Forced air heating. The attached garage enters from the rear of the building. Grounds are beautifully landscaped and well-maintained. Openness and greenbelts make this a very special place to live. It wont last long! No pets allowed.

Month-to-Month
NO CO-SIGNERS.
Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2853740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 987 Amistad Pl. #D have any available units?
987 Amistad Pl. #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 987 Amistad Pl. #D have?
Some of 987 Amistad Pl. #D's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 987 Amistad Pl. #D currently offering any rent specials?
987 Amistad Pl. #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 987 Amistad Pl. #D pet-friendly?
No, 987 Amistad Pl. #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 987 Amistad Pl. #D offer parking?
Yes, 987 Amistad Pl. #D offers parking.
Does 987 Amistad Pl. #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 987 Amistad Pl. #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 987 Amistad Pl. #D have a pool?
No, 987 Amistad Pl. #D does not have a pool.
Does 987 Amistad Pl. #D have accessible units?
No, 987 Amistad Pl. #D does not have accessible units.
Does 987 Amistad Pl. #D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 987 Amistad Pl. #D has units with dishwashers.
Does 987 Amistad Pl. #D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 987 Amistad Pl. #D has units with air conditioning.
