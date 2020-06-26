987 Amistad Pl. #D

Amenities

El Cajon Condo with Garage in Beautiful Complex! 92019 - Spacious 2-bedroom condo with 945 sq. ft. plus a direct-entry garage. Second floor, end unit condo over your garage. No one above or on one side! Extra-large living room (15x21) with plush carpet and a big balcony! Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, range, and dishwasher. Convenient breakfast bar. Master suite is 12x14 and has a huge closet. Extra bedroom is 12x12 and the entire unit has plush carpets. Interior laundry closet with hookups. Central air conditioning. Forced air heating. The attached garage enters from the rear of the building. Grounds are beautifully landscaped and well-maintained. Openness and greenbelts make this a very special place to live. It wont last long! No pets allowed.



Month-to-Month

NO CO-SIGNERS.

Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



