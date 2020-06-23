925 Amistad Ct. #A

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities garage

Spacious El Cajon 2-Br with Garage - Spacious El Cajon 2 bedroom condo plus garage. Almost 882 sq. ft. in a quiet setting with tall trees, grass and beautiful maintained grounds. Huge living room looks out to beautifully-landscaped grounds. Unit has new tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom and new carpet everywhere else. Modern kitchen with range and dishwasher. Spacious master bedroom with a ceiling fan. Newly-painted throughout. Big fenced, private patio. 1-car garage.



Forced-air heating and air conditioning.

No pets.

Month-to-Month rental agreement

Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. for appointment to see. 858-505-1300



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4625029)