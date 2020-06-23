All apartments in El Cajon
925 Amistad Ct. #A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

925 Amistad Ct. #A

925 Amistad Court · No Longer Available
Location

925 Amistad Court, El Cajon, CA 92019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
garage
Spacious El Cajon 2-Br with Garage - Spacious El Cajon 2 bedroom condo plus garage. Almost 882 sq. ft. in a quiet setting with tall trees, grass and beautiful maintained grounds. Huge living room looks out to beautifully-landscaped grounds. Unit has new tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom and new carpet everywhere else. Modern kitchen with range and dishwasher. Spacious master bedroom with a ceiling fan. Newly-painted throughout. Big fenced, private patio. 1-car garage.

Forced-air heating and air conditioning.
No pets.
Month-to-Month rental agreement
Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. for appointment to see. 858-505-1300

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4625029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Amistad Ct. #A have any available units?
925 Amistad Ct. #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 925 Amistad Ct. #A have?
Some of 925 Amistad Ct. #A's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Amistad Ct. #A currently offering any rent specials?
925 Amistad Ct. #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Amistad Ct. #A pet-friendly?
No, 925 Amistad Ct. #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 925 Amistad Ct. #A offer parking?
Yes, 925 Amistad Ct. #A does offer parking.
Does 925 Amistad Ct. #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Amistad Ct. #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Amistad Ct. #A have a pool?
No, 925 Amistad Ct. #A does not have a pool.
Does 925 Amistad Ct. #A have accessible units?
No, 925 Amistad Ct. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Amistad Ct. #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Amistad Ct. #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 925 Amistad Ct. #A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 925 Amistad Ct. #A has units with air conditioning.
