Available 07/10/19 Beautiful Restored El Cajon Two Bedroom Apartment with Private Patio, Available in Early July!



This unit is part of Southwinds Apartments. Walk to Starbucks, Renette Park, North Park Produce, Funky Burgers and Fries, or Vons for easy grocery shopping.



Features:

- 1st floor 2 bed/1 bath apartment

- Updated kitchen includes newer cabinets & countertops w/ backsplash, refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner

- Hardwood flooring in living area and hallway

- Carpeted bedrooms

- Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and in living area

- Spacious bedroom closets w/ built in storage shelves

- Updated bathtub and shower with beautiful tiling

- Private back patio



Community Features:

- Swimming pool

- Lush landscaping

- Residents' lounge

- On site laundry.



*Some photos are of a similar unit. exact photos of this unit are labeled "actual unit".



Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: $1000

- No pets are allowed.

- Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/909-S-Sunshine-Ave-Apt-6-El-Cajon-CA-92020



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



