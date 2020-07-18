All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

909 S Sunshine Ave Apt 6

909 S Sunshine Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

909 S Sunshine Ave S, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Available 07/10/19 Beautiful Restored El Cajon Two Bedroom Apartment with Private Patio, Available in Early July!

This unit is part of Southwinds Apartments. Walk to Starbucks, Renette Park, North Park Produce, Funky Burgers and Fries, or Vons for easy grocery shopping.

Features:
- 1st floor 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Updated kitchen includes newer cabinets & countertops w/ backsplash, refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Hardwood flooring in living area and hallway
- Carpeted bedrooms
- Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and in living area
- Spacious bedroom closets w/ built in storage shelves
- Updated bathtub and shower with beautiful tiling
- Private back patio

Community Features:
- Swimming pool
- Lush landscaping
- Residents' lounge
- On site laundry.

*Some photos are of a similar unit. exact photos of this unit are labeled "actual unit".

Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: $1000
- No pets are allowed.
- Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/909-S-Sunshine-Ave-Apt-6-El-Cajon-CA-92020

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4111685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 S Sunshine Ave Apt 6 have any available units?
909 S Sunshine Ave Apt 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 909 S Sunshine Ave Apt 6 have?
Some of 909 S Sunshine Ave Apt 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 S Sunshine Ave Apt 6 currently offering any rent specials?
909 S Sunshine Ave Apt 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 S Sunshine Ave Apt 6 pet-friendly?
No, 909 S Sunshine Ave Apt 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 909 S Sunshine Ave Apt 6 offer parking?
No, 909 S Sunshine Ave Apt 6 does not offer parking.
Does 909 S Sunshine Ave Apt 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 S Sunshine Ave Apt 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 S Sunshine Ave Apt 6 have a pool?
Yes, 909 S Sunshine Ave Apt 6 has a pool.
Does 909 S Sunshine Ave Apt 6 have accessible units?
No, 909 S Sunshine Ave Apt 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 909 S Sunshine Ave Apt 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 S Sunshine Ave Apt 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 909 S Sunshine Ave Apt 6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 909 S Sunshine Ave Apt 6 has units with air conditioning.
