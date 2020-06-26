All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

876 Adele Street

876 Adele Street · No Longer Available
Location

876 Adele Street, El Cajon, CA 92021
Bostonia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 Br, 1 Ba, w/ attached 2 car garage - Property Id: 173370

This rental is the lower floor of a two story house .
Quiet, safe, and friendly neighborhood.
3 bedroom 1 full bath.
The remodeled kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters.
All bedrooms have new laminate flooring.
Brand new energy star mini split heating and air conditioning system
2-car garage, room for 4 small cars in driveway, and plenty of street parking.
Garage includes laundry, work benches, and lots of storage space.
Front and back yards are fully landscaped with automatic irrigation.
Back yard includes a BBQ patio.
Quick access to freeways 52, 67,and 8.
One year lease.
Available: 03/01/2020.
Rent $2250/mo.
Security deposit: $2250.
Pets deposit: $400.
Tenants to pay for all utilities.
$100,000 renter's insurance required.
Verifiable gross income 3 x the rent is desirable ($6750+/month).
Application fee is non-refundable $45 per adult occupant.
Credit score: 620+
No evictions, no bankruptcy please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173370
Property Id 173370

(RLNE5406179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 876 Adele Street have any available units?
876 Adele Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 876 Adele Street have?
Some of 876 Adele Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 876 Adele Street currently offering any rent specials?
876 Adele Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 876 Adele Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 876 Adele Street is pet friendly.
Does 876 Adele Street offer parking?
Yes, 876 Adele Street offers parking.
Does 876 Adele Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 876 Adele Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 876 Adele Street have a pool?
No, 876 Adele Street does not have a pool.
Does 876 Adele Street have accessible units?
No, 876 Adele Street does not have accessible units.
Does 876 Adele Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 876 Adele Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 876 Adele Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 876 Adele Street has units with air conditioning.
