876 Adele Street

3 Br, 1 Ba, w/ attached 2 car garage - Property Id: 173370



This rental is the lower floor of a two story house .

Quiet, safe, and friendly neighborhood.

3 bedroom 1 full bath.

The remodeled kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters.

All bedrooms have new laminate flooring.

Brand new energy star mini split heating and air conditioning system

2-car garage, room for 4 small cars in driveway, and plenty of street parking.

Garage includes laundry, work benches, and lots of storage space.

Front and back yards are fully landscaped with automatic irrigation.

Back yard includes a BBQ patio.

Quick access to freeways 52, 67,and 8.

One year lease.

Available: 03/01/2020.

Rent $2250/mo.

Security deposit: $2250.

Pets deposit: $400.

Tenants to pay for all utilities.

$100,000 renter's insurance required.

Verifiable gross income 3 x the rent is desirable ($6750+/month).

Application fee is non-refundable $45 per adult occupant.

Credit score: 620+

No evictions, no bankruptcy please.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173370

