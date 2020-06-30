782 South Anza Street

Amenities

Large 3bd/1 bth duplex with private back patio



-A/C

-New Paint Complete

-Wood like floors on living room

-New carpet in bedrooms

-Tile floors in kitchen and bathroom

-Window Coverings

-Washer & Dryer Hookups

-Private back yard

-2 Assigned Parking Space



PICTURES are from similar floor plan unit



Sorry, NO smoking and NO Pets.



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

