All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 782 South Anza Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
782 South Anza Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:19 AM

782 South Anza Street

782 South Anza Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

782 South Anza Street, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Large 3bd/1 bth duplex with private back patio

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1296172?source=marketing

-A/C
-New Paint Complete
-Wood like floors on living room
-New carpet in bedrooms
-Tile floors in kitchen and bathroom
-Window Coverings
-Washer & Dryer Hookups
-Private back yard
-2 Assigned Parking Space

PICTURES are from similar floor plan unit

Sorry, NO smoking and NO Pets.

Professionally Managed by Melroy Property Management

www.melroyproperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5111

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 782 South Anza Street have any available units?
782 South Anza Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 782 South Anza Street have?
Some of 782 South Anza Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 782 South Anza Street currently offering any rent specials?
782 South Anza Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 782 South Anza Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 782 South Anza Street is pet friendly.
Does 782 South Anza Street offer parking?
Yes, 782 South Anza Street offers parking.
Does 782 South Anza Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 782 South Anza Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 782 South Anza Street have a pool?
No, 782 South Anza Street does not have a pool.
Does 782 South Anza Street have accessible units?
No, 782 South Anza Street does not have accessible units.
Does 782 South Anza Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 782 South Anza Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 782 South Anza Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 782 South Anza Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Sunset Gardens
848 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street
El Cajon, CA 92021

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College