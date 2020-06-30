390 N. 1ST STREET, #11

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill guest parking

2BR/2BA Condo w/Pool & On-Site Laundry - **390 1st St. #11 El Cajon, CA 92021**



CALL OLIVER @ 619-715-5459 FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING



2 bedroom, 2 bath Spacious Condo Apt in El Cajon.

Large living area and with walnut vinyl flooring that continues into the 2 spacious bedrooms. Kitchen has black and stainless appliances and deep stainless steel sinks with granite counter tops. The kitchen has 16" Moroccan desert sand floor tiles that accent pine cabinets. This unit has a large storage closet and a coat closet. The bathrooms have granite counter tops and ceramic flooring. Both bathrooms have shower and tub enclosures. Each of the 2 bedrooms have plank vinyl flooring and mirrored wardrobe closet doors. There is a patio and large yard just outside of the bedroom through the bedroom sliding doors. The common area has a tropical pool area and picnic area. This is a gated complex with remote entry and off street parking.



INSIDE UNIT:



-Stainless Steel Oven

-Stainless Steel Microwave

-Stainless Steel Dishwasher

-Stainless Steel Fridge

-2 Full Baths w/Granite Counters

-16" Moroccan Tile Kitchen Floors

-Walnut Plank Vinyl Living Room Floors

-Heat Forced Air

-Wall AC



OUTSIDE:



-1 Reserved Parking Space

-Private Back Patio

-Common Area Pool

-On-Site Coin Laundry

-BBQ Common Area

-Gated Complex

-Remote for Gate Access



Non Smoking Unit

600 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

Pet Deposit $250/under 25lbs & $500/over 25lbs

Cat Deposit $300/ea

Pet Restrictions & Breed Restrictions Apply



Contact Oliver to schedule a showing 619-715-5459 or Oliver@JDPropMgmt.com



Professionally Managed by J&D Management www.jdpropmgmt.com



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

