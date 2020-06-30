All apartments in El Cajon
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
390 N. 1ST STREET, #11
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

390 N. 1ST STREET, #11

390 North 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

390 North 1st Street, El Cajon, CA 92021
El Cajon

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
2BR/2BA Condo w/Pool & On-Site Laundry - **390 1st St. #11 El Cajon, CA 92021**

CALL OLIVER @ 619-715-5459 FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING

2 bedroom, 2 bath Spacious Condo Apt in El Cajon.
Large living area and with walnut vinyl flooring that continues into the 2 spacious bedrooms. Kitchen has black and stainless appliances and deep stainless steel sinks with granite counter tops. The kitchen has 16" Moroccan desert sand floor tiles that accent pine cabinets. This unit has a large storage closet and a coat closet. The bathrooms have granite counter tops and ceramic flooring. Both bathrooms have shower and tub enclosures. Each of the 2 bedrooms have plank vinyl flooring and mirrored wardrobe closet doors. There is a patio and large yard just outside of the bedroom through the bedroom sliding doors. The common area has a tropical pool area and picnic area. This is a gated complex with remote entry and off street parking.

INSIDE UNIT:

-Stainless Steel Oven
-Stainless Steel Microwave
-Stainless Steel Dishwasher
-Stainless Steel Fridge
-2 Full Baths w/Granite Counters
-16" Moroccan Tile Kitchen Floors
-Walnut Plank Vinyl Living Room Floors
-Heat Forced Air
-Wall AC

OUTSIDE:

-1 Reserved Parking Space
-Private Back Patio
-Common Area Pool
-On-Site Coin Laundry
-BBQ Common Area
-Gated Complex
-Remote for Gate Access

Non Smoking Unit
600 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply
$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required
Pet Deposit $250/under 25lbs & $500/over 25lbs
Cat Deposit $300/ea
Pet Restrictions & Breed Restrictions Apply

Contact Oliver to schedule a showing 619-715-5459 or Oliver@JDPropMgmt.com

Professionally Managed by J&D Management www.jdpropmgmt.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-869-7136 or visit our website www.jdpropmgmt.com

(RLNE2996413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 N. 1ST STREET, #11 have any available units?
390 N. 1ST STREET, #11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 390 N. 1ST STREET, #11 have?
Some of 390 N. 1ST STREET, #11's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 N. 1ST STREET, #11 currently offering any rent specials?
390 N. 1ST STREET, #11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 N. 1ST STREET, #11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 N. 1ST STREET, #11 is pet friendly.
Does 390 N. 1ST STREET, #11 offer parking?
Yes, 390 N. 1ST STREET, #11 offers parking.
Does 390 N. 1ST STREET, #11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 N. 1ST STREET, #11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 N. 1ST STREET, #11 have a pool?
Yes, 390 N. 1ST STREET, #11 has a pool.
Does 390 N. 1ST STREET, #11 have accessible units?
No, 390 N. 1ST STREET, #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 390 N. 1ST STREET, #11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 N. 1ST STREET, #11 has units with dishwashers.
Does 390 N. 1ST STREET, #11 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 390 N. 1ST STREET, #11 has units with air conditioning.

