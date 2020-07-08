Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Charming Three Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Apartment near Johnson Elementary School.



332 Compton St Apt A is close to China Super Buffet, Motel 6 El Cajon, Mariscos La Bola, Babylon Palace Banquet Hall, New York Giant Pizza, with quick access to I-8.



Unit Features:

- 3 bed/2 bath apartment

- The kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.

- Air conditioner

- Garage

- Patio

- Balcony



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility

- Pool

- Gated access.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/332-Compton-St-Apt-A-El-Cajon-CA-92020



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5808880)