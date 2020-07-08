Amenities
Charming Three Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Apartment near Johnson Elementary School.
332 Compton St Apt A is close to China Super Buffet, Motel 6 El Cajon, Mariscos La Bola, Babylon Palace Banquet Hall, New York Giant Pizza, with quick access to I-8.
Unit Features:
- 3 bed/2 bath apartment
- The kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.
- Air conditioner
- Garage
- Patio
- Balcony
Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Pool
- Gated access.
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/332-Compton-St-Apt-A-El-Cajon-CA-92020
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
www.mynd.co
