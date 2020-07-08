All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 332 Compton St Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
332 Compton St Apt A
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

332 Compton St Apt A

332 Compton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

332 Compton Street, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Charming Three Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Apartment near Johnson Elementary School.

332 Compton St Apt A is close to China Super Buffet, Motel 6 El Cajon, Mariscos La Bola, Babylon Palace Banquet Hall, New York Giant Pizza, with quick access to I-8.

Unit Features:
- 3 bed/2 bath apartment
- The kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.
- Air conditioner
- Garage
- Patio
- Balcony

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Pool
- Gated access.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/332-Compton-St-Apt-A-El-Cajon-CA-92020

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5808880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Compton St Apt A have any available units?
332 Compton St Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 332 Compton St Apt A have?
Some of 332 Compton St Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Compton St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
332 Compton St Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Compton St Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 332 Compton St Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 332 Compton St Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 332 Compton St Apt A offers parking.
Does 332 Compton St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 Compton St Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Compton St Apt A have a pool?
Yes, 332 Compton St Apt A has a pool.
Does 332 Compton St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 332 Compton St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Compton St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 Compton St Apt A has units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Compton St Apt A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 332 Compton St Apt A has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street
El Cajon, CA 92021
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road
El Cajon, CA 92019

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College