All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 294 Chambers St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
294 Chambers St
Last updated August 30 2019 at 8:57 AM

294 Chambers St

294 Chambers Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

294 Chambers Street, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
his lovely 2br 1.5ba 2 story townhome is ready and awaiting its next resident! Enjoy summer BBQs in the private patio off the front door and dining room. Downstairs youll find a large living room and an open kitchen flooded with natural light. The kitchen comes fully stocked with all stainless steel appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave). Both of the bedrooms and the full bathroom are located upstairs. Each bedroom provides plenty of natural light and boast large closets. Laminate flooring span the entire unit. Keep comfortable year round with the central AC/Heat. The complex also features laundry rooms and a community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 294 Chambers St have any available units?
294 Chambers St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 294 Chambers St have?
Some of 294 Chambers St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 294 Chambers St currently offering any rent specials?
294 Chambers St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 Chambers St pet-friendly?
No, 294 Chambers St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 294 Chambers St offer parking?
No, 294 Chambers St does not offer parking.
Does 294 Chambers St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 294 Chambers St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 Chambers St have a pool?
Yes, 294 Chambers St has a pool.
Does 294 Chambers St have accessible units?
No, 294 Chambers St does not have accessible units.
Does 294 Chambers St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 294 Chambers St has units with dishwashers.
Does 294 Chambers St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 294 Chambers St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Summit Park
868 S Magnolia Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road
El Cajon, CA 92019
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street
El Cajon, CA 92021
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEl Cajon 2 Bedroom Apartments
El Cajon Apartments with BalconiesEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Cheap Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
La Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College