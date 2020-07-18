294 Chambers St

Amenities

his lovely 2br 1.5ba 2 story townhome is ready and awaiting its next resident! Enjoy summer BBQs in the private patio off the front door and dining room. Downstairs youll find a large living room and an open kitchen flooded with natural light. The kitchen comes fully stocked with all stainless steel appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave). Both of the bedrooms and the full bathroom are located upstairs. Each bedroom provides plenty of natural light and boast large closets. Laminate flooring span the entire unit. Keep comfortable year round with the central AC/Heat. The complex also features laundry rooms and a community pool.