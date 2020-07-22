Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2156 Estela Drive Available 01/01/20 Large Home in WONDERFUL Nieghborhood! - This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home will meet all of your families needs. It has a beautiful back yard oasis, fully fenced with and area for a fire pit and BBQing. The 3 car garage allows for storing your vehicles as well as all of your bikes, holiday decor, etc. On the side of the house there is room to park your small RV and/or boat (fenced in). There is a in-law bedroom down stairs with a bathroom, closet and entrance from the garage. The other 4 large bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom is huge, with an en suite bathroom and walk in closet. The 3 guest rooms are on the opposite side of the house and have thier own designated bathroom. This home is in a clean neighborhood great for a family! Centrally located on the border of El Cajon and Santee. Close to shops such as Target, Walmart, Costco, Bed Bath and Beyond, Home Depot, Lowes. Tons of restaurants within a 5 minute drive. Close to the 52 freeway and the 8.



We request you drive by the property first to make sure the location suits your needs. If so, give us a call at (619) 562-6660 for an appointment to view the inside of the property. Please do not disturb the current occupant(s).



Rental Requirements:

-Credit: FICO scores 600+ (otherwise co-signer necessary)

-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)

-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 2.5 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)

-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy

-There is NO smoking permitted at the home

-Pets OK with additional security deposit



You are not required to apply before viewing the home but if you would like to get a head start on the process you can find our applications at: http://www.parkerproperties.net/rental-application.asp



Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.



