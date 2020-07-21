200 Chambers St

Amenities

Located in a quiet and secured community in the heart of El Cajon, this 2br 2ba condo is available now! This unit is just steps away from the community pool, bbq and picnic area. For your comfort, this unit comes with central AC & heat! Parking wont be an issue with 2 reserved parking spaces as well as plenty of street parking available. The kitchen comes complete with updated cabinets, granite counter tops and all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave). Tired of laundromats & laundry rooms? Look no further, this unit comes with a stacked washer & dryer included! Each bedroom has large mirrored door closets. This unit is available for viewings now, give us a call today!



Subdivision: Artesia

Condo style

Attached Home

Single Level

Year built:

2 total bedroom(s)

2 total bath(s)

925 sq. ft.



Washer & Dryer

Pool

Covered Patio

Range and Oven

Microwave

Central Air Conditioning



Central Heating

Ceiling Fan(s)

Master Bathroom

Formal Dining Room

Refrigerator