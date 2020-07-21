200 Chambers St

Amenities
Located in a quiet and secured community in the heart of El Cajon, this 2br 2ba condo is available now! This unit is just steps away from the community pool, bbq and picnic area. For your comfort, this unit comes with central AC & heat! Parking wont be an issue with 2 reserved parking spaces as well as plenty of street parking available. The kitchen comes complete with updated cabinets, granite counter tops and all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave). Tired of laundromats & laundry rooms? Look no further, this unit comes with a stacked washer & dryer included! Each bedroom has large mirrored door closets. This unit is available for viewings now, give us a call today!
Additional Property Information
Subdivision: Artesia
Condo style
Attached Home
Single Level
Year built:
2 total bedroom(s)
2 total bath(s)
925 sq. ft.
Washer & Dryer
Pool
Covered Patio
Range and Oven
Microwave
Central Air Conditioning
Central Heating
Ceiling Fan(s)
Master Bathroom
Formal Dining Room
Refrigerator