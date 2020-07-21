All apartments in El Cajon
200 Chambers St

200 Chambers Street · No Longer Available
Location

200 Chambers Street, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Located in a quiet and secured community in the heart of El Cajon, this 2br 2ba condo is available now! This unit is just steps away from the community pool, bbq and picnic area. For your comfort, this unit comes with central AC & heat! Parking wont be an issue with 2 reserved parking spaces as well as plenty of street parking available. The kitchen comes complete with updated cabinets, granite counter tops and all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave). Tired of laundromats & laundry rooms? Look no further, this unit comes with a stacked washer & dryer included! Each bedroom has large mirrored door closets. This unit is available for viewings now, give us a call today!

Additional Property Information

Subdivision: Artesia
Condo style
Attached Home
Single Level
Year built:
2 total bedroom(s)
2 total bath(s)
925 sq. ft.

Washer & Dryer
Pool
Covered Patio
Range and Oven
Microwave
Central Air Conditioning

Central Heating
Ceiling Fan(s)
Master Bathroom
Formal Dining Room
Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Chambers St have any available units?
200 Chambers St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 200 Chambers St have?
Some of 200 Chambers St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Chambers St currently offering any rent specials?
200 Chambers St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Chambers St pet-friendly?
No, 200 Chambers St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 200 Chambers St offer parking?
Yes, 200 Chambers St offers parking.
Does 200 Chambers St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Chambers St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Chambers St have a pool?
Yes, 200 Chambers St has a pool.
Does 200 Chambers St have accessible units?
No, 200 Chambers St does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Chambers St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Chambers St has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Chambers St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 Chambers St has units with air conditioning.
