El Cajon, CA
1846 EMILY STREET
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

1846 EMILY STREET

1846 Emily St · No Longer Available
Location

1846 Emily St, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
New 4 bedroom Available in El Cajon's Main Ranch Community !! - Brand New 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath Available !!

1846 Emily Street is a 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath new build featuring an open living floorplan and 1700 square feet. Similar to our other available residence with a well thought out "smart" design and nice touches throughout.

Kitchen features all stainless appliances, tons of cabinetry, and flows seamlessly into dining area and family room. Entire house on central air, and smart design contributes to efficient living. Recessed lighting throughout adds to the wide open feel.

Bedrooms are all nice sized, with master featuring attached bath and walk-in closet.

Limited to less than 150 new homes, Main Ranch establishes itself as the next great family friendly neighborhood. Community with include parks, kids play areas, and tons of surrounding open space. Shopping close by and easy freeway access makes Main Ranch the ideal spot in El Cajon.

Country feel, yet city close.....Main Ranch is only 15 minutes from Mission Valley, 25 minutes into Downtown, and only 20 miles into the beach communities. MCAS Miramar only 21 miles and North Island only 22 miles respectively.

1846 Emily Street will be available for $2895 per month, with a $2895 deposit. Absolutely No Smoking.

Ready MAY 1st for immediate Move-In !!

For more information please contact SD Realty & Management @ 619-697-0602 or visit us at www.sdrealtyandmanagement.com

(RLNE4760681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1846 EMILY STREET have any available units?
1846 EMILY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
Is 1846 EMILY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1846 EMILY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1846 EMILY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1846 EMILY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1846 EMILY STREET offer parking?
No, 1846 EMILY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1846 EMILY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1846 EMILY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1846 EMILY STREET have a pool?
No, 1846 EMILY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1846 EMILY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1846 EMILY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1846 EMILY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1846 EMILY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1846 EMILY STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1846 EMILY STREET has units with air conditioning.
