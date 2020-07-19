Amenities

New 4 bedroom Available in El Cajon's Main Ranch Community !! - Brand New 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath Available !!



1846 Emily Street is a 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath new build featuring an open living floorplan and 1700 square feet. Similar to our other available residence with a well thought out "smart" design and nice touches throughout.



Kitchen features all stainless appliances, tons of cabinetry, and flows seamlessly into dining area and family room. Entire house on central air, and smart design contributes to efficient living. Recessed lighting throughout adds to the wide open feel.



Bedrooms are all nice sized, with master featuring attached bath and walk-in closet.



Limited to less than 150 new homes, Main Ranch establishes itself as the next great family friendly neighborhood. Community with include parks, kids play areas, and tons of surrounding open space. Shopping close by and easy freeway access makes Main Ranch the ideal spot in El Cajon.



Country feel, yet city close.....Main Ranch is only 15 minutes from Mission Valley, 25 minutes into Downtown, and only 20 miles into the beach communities. MCAS Miramar only 21 miles and North Island only 22 miles respectively.



1846 Emily Street will be available for $2895 per month, with a $2895 deposit. Absolutely No Smoking.



Ready MAY 1st for immediate Move-In !!



For more information please contact SD Realty & Management @ 619-697-0602 or visit us at www.sdrealtyandmanagement.com



