Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

1592 Murray Ave.

1592 Murray Avenue · (619) 464-6444
Location

1592 Murray Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1592 Murray Ave. · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1945 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
pool
bbq/grill
3 Bed- 2 Bath Spacious Two Story Home in El Cajon With Bonus Room and Pool! - Beautiful two story home located on Murray Avenue in desirable Grossmont Terrace/Fletcher Hills area.

This spacious home has been recently renovated and is on a large lot with views of the canyon and valley. The kitchen has quartz counters, frigidaire smudge-proof stainless steel appliances, portuguese cement tile flooring and a built in breakfast nook. The appliances are a gas stove, refrigerator (as is), dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.

There are two family rooms with two wood burning fireplaces, central air conditioning and forced heating available. Dual pane windows, new paint throughout, security system that chimes to alert when exterior doors open and new arlo pro security cameras at each exist for peace of mind, home run off of solar system, tenant required to pay set rate of $179.83 each month. Alarm system optional.

This home comes with a washer and dryer (as is), fenced backyard with small back deck, built in aluminum pergola grill, a pool that has a removable mesh pool fence with lockable gate. Great for entertaining.

Small orchard and herb garden producing tangerine, oranges, peaches, plums, avocados, pomegranates, lemons, limes, and more....

Renters insurance upon move in, owner will consider a small pet under 30 lbs. on approval (with additional deposit). No Smoking.

1-Year Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4179573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1592 Murray Ave. have any available units?
1592 Murray Ave. has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1592 Murray Ave. have?
Some of 1592 Murray Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1592 Murray Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1592 Murray Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1592 Murray Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1592 Murray Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1592 Murray Ave. offer parking?
No, 1592 Murray Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1592 Murray Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1592 Murray Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1592 Murray Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 1592 Murray Ave. has a pool.
Does 1592 Murray Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1592 Murray Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1592 Murray Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1592 Murray Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1592 Murray Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1592 Murray Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1592 Murray Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

