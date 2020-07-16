1592 Murray Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system pool bbq/grill

3 Bed- 2 Bath Spacious Two Story Home in El Cajon With Bonus Room and Pool! - Beautiful two story home located on Murray Avenue in desirable Grossmont Terrace/Fletcher Hills area.



This spacious home has been recently renovated and is on a large lot with views of the canyon and valley. The kitchen has quartz counters, frigidaire smudge-proof stainless steel appliances, portuguese cement tile flooring and a built in breakfast nook. The appliances are a gas stove, refrigerator (as is), dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.



There are two family rooms with two wood burning fireplaces, central air conditioning and forced heating available. Dual pane windows, new paint throughout, security system that chimes to alert when exterior doors open and new arlo pro security cameras at each exist for peace of mind, home run off of solar system, tenant required to pay set rate of $179.83 each month. Alarm system optional.



This home comes with a washer and dryer (as is), fenced backyard with small back deck, built in aluminum pergola grill, a pool that has a removable mesh pool fence with lockable gate. Great for entertaining.



Small orchard and herb garden producing tangerine, oranges, peaches, plums, avocados, pomegranates, lemons, limes, and more....



Renters insurance upon move in, owner will consider a small pet under 30 lbs. on approval (with additional deposit). No Smoking.



1-Year Lease



Please do not disturb current occupant



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



(RLNE4179573)