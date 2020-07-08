All apartments in El Cajon
1515 Gustavo St C

1515 Gustavo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Gustavo Street, El Cajon, CA 92019

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Lovely Jamacha Greens Condo with Attached Garage and Fenced Patio! - Spacious 2-story, 2 bedroom/1.5 bath condo is nestled at the end of a quiet street in the lovely Jamacha Greens Community. Direct entry to the home from your private attached garage for convenience and safety. Central A/C and heat, and lovely wood laminate floors throughout add to the comfort of this home. Upgraded kitchen has solid surface countertops with integrated sink, dishwasher, interior laundry hookups, and a fenced private patio just outside the kitchen. The upstairs has an upgraded bathroom and two big bedrooms with plenty of closet and storage space. 2 Community Pools in a well maintained park-like setting. Water, sewer, and trash are included. Located near shopping, restaurants, and easy freeway access. We do not allow smoking or pets, and a one year lease is required. To see this lovely home please call (619) 469-0186. Unit is sanitized between showings.

(RLNE5750208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Gustavo St C have any available units?
1515 Gustavo St C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1515 Gustavo St C have?
Some of 1515 Gustavo St C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Gustavo St C currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Gustavo St C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Gustavo St C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Gustavo St C is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Gustavo St C offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Gustavo St C offers parking.
Does 1515 Gustavo St C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Gustavo St C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Gustavo St C have a pool?
Yes, 1515 Gustavo St C has a pool.
Does 1515 Gustavo St C have accessible units?
No, 1515 Gustavo St C does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Gustavo St C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 Gustavo St C has units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 Gustavo St C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1515 Gustavo St C has units with air conditioning.

