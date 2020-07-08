1515 Gustavo St C

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Lovely Jamacha Greens Condo with Attached Garage and Fenced Patio! - Spacious 2-story, 2 bedroom/1.5 bath condo is nestled at the end of a quiet street in the lovely Jamacha Greens Community. Direct entry to the home from your private attached garage for convenience and safety. Central A/C and heat, and lovely wood laminate floors throughout add to the comfort of this home. Upgraded kitchen has solid surface countertops with integrated sink, dishwasher, interior laundry hookups, and a fenced private patio just outside the kitchen. The upstairs has an upgraded bathroom and two big bedrooms with plenty of closet and storage space. 2 Community Pools in a well maintained park-like setting. Water, sewer, and trash are included. Located near shopping, restaurants, and easy freeway access. We do not allow smoking or pets, and a one year lease is required. To see this lovely home please call (619) 469-0186. Unit is sanitized between showings.



