All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 1512 Bathurst Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
1512 Bathurst Pl
Last updated December 8 2019 at 8:07 AM

1512 Bathurst Pl

1512 Bathurst Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1512 Bathurst Place, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Looking for a roommate for 2,500 sq ft home. Approx 350 sq ft bedroom/bath area.
The room is a master bedroom with HUGE closet, private bathroom and sliders out to a gorgeous pool/jacuzzi/backyard. Can fully furnish. Flat screen TV is mounted on wall.

The home is 4 bedrooms in the beautiful, quiet residential neighborhood of Fletcher Hills. BBQ, security front door, stocked kitchen and beautiful backyard. It’s easy freeway access, short drive to SDSU, 20 min from downtown or the beach. We will share a remodeled kitchen and comfortable, spacious living area. Street parking is readily available. Looking for a professional who wants a relaxed, family environment.

No parties, must be respectful, clean and ok with cats. Sorry we can’t accept any other pets. NO smokers.

Utilities included but request conscientious use of electricity and water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Bathurst Pl have any available units?
1512 Bathurst Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1512 Bathurst Pl have?
Some of 1512 Bathurst Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Bathurst Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Bathurst Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Bathurst Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 Bathurst Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1512 Bathurst Pl offer parking?
No, 1512 Bathurst Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Bathurst Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1512 Bathurst Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Bathurst Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1512 Bathurst Pl has a pool.
Does 1512 Bathurst Pl have accessible units?
No, 1512 Bathurst Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Bathurst Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Bathurst Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Bathurst Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1512 Bathurst Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road
El Cajon, CA 92019
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Summit Park
868 S Magnolia Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street
El Cajon, CA 92021

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEl Cajon 2 Bedroom Apartments
El Cajon Apartments with BalconiesEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Cheap Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
La Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College