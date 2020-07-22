1512 Bathurst Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill pet friendly

Looking for a roommate for 2,500 sq ft home. Approx 350 sq ft bedroom/bath area.

The room is a master bedroom with HUGE closet, private bathroom and sliders out to a gorgeous pool/jacuzzi/backyard. Can fully furnish. Flat screen TV is mounted on wall.



The home is 4 bedrooms in the beautiful, quiet residential neighborhood of Fletcher Hills. BBQ, security front door, stocked kitchen and beautiful backyard. It’s easy freeway access, short drive to SDSU, 20 min from downtown or the beach. We will share a remodeled kitchen and comfortable, spacious living area. Street parking is readily available. Looking for a professional who wants a relaxed, family environment.



No parties, must be respectful, clean and ok with cats. Sorry we can’t accept any other pets. NO smokers.



Utilities included but request conscientious use of electricity and water