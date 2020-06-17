1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C

Amenities
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in El Cajon - This condo could not be more perfect for a small family. The inside of the home is a must see. Everything is sparkling clean and the home offers a fireplace, carpet and tile flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, central air and heating, recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings in the master, premium window coverings, a 1 car garage with extra parking, washer dryer, and a succulent and flower garden shaded in the fully fenced in backyard.
Water, sewer and trash services are included in the price of rent. The community is quiet and offers a pool and jacuzzi for the residents. The Freeways are close! Parks are nearby!
Some nearby schools include Meridian Elementary, Montgomery Middle and Granite Hills High School.
This is a one year lease with renewal options. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company.
We are a pet friendly community but we require a $700 per pet additional deposit and we have breed restrictions. To be eligible you must make 2 1/2 times the market rent, have no evictions, and have good standing credit.
For more information or to set up an appointment to view this condo, please contact Tyson at 619-847-4178.
(RLNE4960619)