El Cajon, CA
1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C

1465 East Lexington Avenue · (619) 847-4178
Location

1465 East Lexington Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92019

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1178 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in El Cajon - This condo could not be more perfect for a small family. The inside of the home is a must see. Everything is sparkling clean and the home offers a fireplace, carpet and tile flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, central air and heating, recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings in the master, premium window coverings, a 1 car garage with extra parking, washer dryer, and a succulent and flower garden shaded in the fully fenced in backyard.

Water, sewer and trash services are included in the price of rent. The community is quiet and offers a pool and jacuzzi for the residents. The Freeways are close! Parks are nearby!

Some nearby schools include Meridian Elementary, Montgomery Middle and Granite Hills High School.

This is a one year lease with renewal options. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company.

We are a pet friendly community but we require a $700 per pet additional deposit and we have breed restrictions. To be eligible you must make 2 1/2 times the market rent, have no evictions, and have good standing credit.

For more information or to set up an appointment to view this condo, please contact Tyson at 619-847-4178.

(RLNE4960619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C have any available units?
1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C have?
Some of 1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C currently offering any rent specials?
1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C is pet friendly.
Does 1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C offer parking?
Yes, 1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C does offer parking.
Does 1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C have a pool?
Yes, 1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C has a pool.
Does 1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C have accessible units?
No, 1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C has units with air conditioning.
