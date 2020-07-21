1272 Marline Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely Upgraded Cozy 2 Bedroom Home in El Cajon - Nicely Upgraded Cozy 2 Bedroom Home in El Cajon.



Super cute! Don't let the outside fool you.



* $1800 Rent with equal deposit.



* 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, 1 Car Garage. Large Yard (Sorry, No Pets)



* 1 Garage plus another covered Parking Space



HOME FEATURES:



* Luxurious Remodeled Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances including Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher.



* Beautiful Cabinetry complimented with Beautiful counter tops and Bar that opens to the Living Room.



* Spacious Living Room with Light & Bright feel.



* Private Outdoor Balcony overlooking the backyard.



Location:



* Centrally located in El Cajon, close to highways 8, 67, 125



* Minutes away from schools, shopping centers & restaurants.



Rent: $1800 per month

Security Deposit $1800



Professionally managed by San Diego Realty & Management, Inc.



(RLNE5648934)