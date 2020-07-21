1272 Marline Avenue

Amenities
Nicely Upgraded Cozy 2 Bedroom Home in El Cajon - Nicely Upgraded Cozy 2 Bedroom Home in El Cajon.
Super cute! Don't let the outside fool you.
* $1800 Rent with equal deposit.
* 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, 1 Car Garage. Large Yard (Sorry, No Pets)
* 1 Garage plus another covered Parking Space
HOME FEATURES:
* Luxurious Remodeled Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances including Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher.
* Beautiful Cabinetry complimented with Beautiful counter tops and Bar that opens to the Living Room.
* Spacious Living Room with Light & Bright feel.
* Private Outdoor Balcony overlooking the backyard.
Location:
* Centrally located in El Cajon, close to highways 8, 67, 125
* Minutes away from schools, shopping centers & restaurants.
Rent: $1800 per month
Security Deposit $1800
Professionally managed by San Diego Realty & Management, Inc.
(RLNE5648934)