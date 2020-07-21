All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

1272 Marline Avenue

1272 Marline Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1272 Marline Ave, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely Upgraded Cozy 2 Bedroom Home in El Cajon - Nicely Upgraded Cozy 2 Bedroom Home in El Cajon.

Super cute! Don't let the outside fool you.

* $1800 Rent with equal deposit.

* 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, 1 Car Garage. Large Yard (Sorry, No Pets)

* 1 Garage plus another covered Parking Space

HOME FEATURES:

* Luxurious Remodeled Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances including Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher.

* Beautiful Cabinetry complimented with Beautiful counter tops and Bar that opens to the Living Room.

* Spacious Living Room with Light & Bright feel.

* Private Outdoor Balcony overlooking the backyard.

Location:

* Centrally located in El Cajon, close to highways 8, 67, 125

* Minutes away from schools, shopping centers & restaurants.

Rent: $1800 per month
Security Deposit $1800

Professionally managed by San Diego Realty & Management, Inc.

(RLNE5648934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1272 Marline Avenue have any available units?
1272 Marline Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1272 Marline Avenue have?
Some of 1272 Marline Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1272 Marline Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1272 Marline Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1272 Marline Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1272 Marline Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1272 Marline Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1272 Marline Avenue offers parking.
Does 1272 Marline Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1272 Marline Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1272 Marline Avenue have a pool?
No, 1272 Marline Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1272 Marline Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1272 Marline Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1272 Marline Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1272 Marline Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1272 Marline Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1272 Marline Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
