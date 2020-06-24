All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 1072 Alveda Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
1072 Alveda Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

1072 Alveda Ave.

1072 Alveda Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1072 Alveda Ave, El Cajon, CA 92019

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
pet friendly
1072 Alveda Ave. Available 03/21/19 EL CAJON GRANITE HILLS 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Remodeled Home. TEN OCC. AVAIL 03/21/2019 - FEATURES: 1072 Alveda Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92019. Rental amount is $2,200. This property is available 03/21/2019. Located in Granite Hills area of El Cajon. This single-story home, built in 1961, completely remodeled top to bottom, features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1102 square feet, and a 2-car attached garage. Completely remodeled throughout with new tile floors, carpet, paint, window treatments, baseboards and lighting. The remodeled kitchen features new white cabinets, solid surface counters, stainless steel appliances, lighting and fixtures. The baths, also completely remodeled with new cabinets, counters, mirrors, toilets, tub and decorative tile surround and fixtures. The front yard has been newly landscaped and the rear yard is in the process of also being redone.

Located in the desirable area of Granite hills, close to schools, shopping and public transportation.

APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave.

HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash. Owner Pays for: None.

PET POLICY: No pets allowed.

LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3610328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1072 Alveda Ave. have any available units?
1072 Alveda Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1072 Alveda Ave. have?
Some of 1072 Alveda Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1072 Alveda Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1072 Alveda Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1072 Alveda Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1072 Alveda Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1072 Alveda Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1072 Alveda Ave. offers parking.
Does 1072 Alveda Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1072 Alveda Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1072 Alveda Ave. have a pool?
No, 1072 Alveda Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1072 Alveda Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1072 Alveda Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1072 Alveda Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1072 Alveda Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1072 Alveda Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1072 Alveda Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Emerald Avenue
367 Emerald Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College