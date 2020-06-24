Amenities

1072 Alveda Ave. Available 03/21/19 EL CAJON GRANITE HILLS 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Remodeled Home. TEN OCC. AVAIL 03/21/2019 - FEATURES: 1072 Alveda Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92019. Rental amount is $2,200. This property is available 03/21/2019. Located in Granite Hills area of El Cajon. This single-story home, built in 1961, completely remodeled top to bottom, features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1102 square feet, and a 2-car attached garage. Completely remodeled throughout with new tile floors, carpet, paint, window treatments, baseboards and lighting. The remodeled kitchen features new white cabinets, solid surface counters, stainless steel appliances, lighting and fixtures. The baths, also completely remodeled with new cabinets, counters, mirrors, toilets, tub and decorative tile surround and fixtures. The front yard has been newly landscaped and the rear yard is in the process of also being redone.



Located in the desirable area of Granite hills, close to schools, shopping and public transportation.



APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave.



HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. Central Air Conditioning.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash. Owner Pays for: None.



PET POLICY: No pets allowed.



LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



