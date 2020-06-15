All apartments in Eastvale
Find more places like 14905 Landerwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eastvale, CA
/
14905 Landerwood Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

14905 Landerwood Drive

14905 Landerwood Drive · (909) 628-9100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eastvale
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14905 Landerwood Drive, Eastvale, CA 92880

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2367 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SINGLE STORY , SMART HOME with Security Camera link to Your Phone, near 11000 sq ft ORGANIC & HARVEST BACKYARD with 14 kinds of fruit trees and variety fresh herbs. GREAT SCHOOL and CONVENIENT LOCATION. 5 minutes to parks, grocery, shopping, restaurants and community center. OPEN FLOOR PLAN with a huge great-room that is central to the home, quality wood-flooring and lots of the windows bright up the whole house. The kitchen has stainless appliances, a bar counter top, granite counters & cabinetry with plenty of storage. The grand master suite has its own walk-in closet, soaking tub, separate shower and double sinks. Spacious formal dining room with a gorgeous chandelier, two secondary bedrooms sharing a “Jack and Jill” bathroom and another secondary bedroom with a standing shower. An indoor laundry room and 3 car tandem garage. From the exterior , the front porch features a beautiful fountain and landscaping and the pleasing curb appeal. The rear patio offers shade and the relaxing place for the weekend gathering with family. The planter areas along the perimeter with all kinds of fruit trees and the side yards is a organic and composting area and will be completed by the landlord if tenant is interested in gardening as well. Hard to find , won’t last long on the market , make it your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14905 Landerwood Drive have any available units?
14905 Landerwood Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14905 Landerwood Drive have?
Some of 14905 Landerwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14905 Landerwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14905 Landerwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14905 Landerwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14905 Landerwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastvale.
Does 14905 Landerwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14905 Landerwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 14905 Landerwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14905 Landerwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14905 Landerwood Drive have a pool?
No, 14905 Landerwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14905 Landerwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 14905 Landerwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14905 Landerwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14905 Landerwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14905 Landerwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14905 Landerwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14905 Landerwood Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir
Eastvale, CA 91752

Similar Pages

Eastvale 1 BedroomsEastvale 2 Bedrooms
Eastvale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEastvale Apartments with Balcony
Eastvale Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA
Moreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAHighland, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CALoma Linda, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CA
Stanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CAWoodcrest, CAEast San Gabriel, CACalimesa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity