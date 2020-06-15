14905 Landerwood Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

SINGLE STORY , SMART HOME with Security Camera link to Your Phone, near 11000 sq ft ORGANIC & HARVEST BACKYARD with 14 kinds of fruit trees and variety fresh herbs. GREAT SCHOOL and CONVENIENT LOCATION. 5 minutes to parks, grocery, shopping, restaurants and community center. OPEN FLOOR PLAN with a huge great-room that is central to the home, quality wood-flooring and lots of the windows bright up the whole house. The kitchen has stainless appliances, a bar counter top, granite counters & cabinetry with plenty of storage. The grand master suite has its own walk-in closet, soaking tub, separate shower and double sinks. Spacious formal dining room with a gorgeous chandelier, two secondary bedrooms sharing a “Jack and Jill” bathroom and another secondary bedroom with a standing shower. An indoor laundry room and 3 car tandem garage. From the exterior , the front porch features a beautiful fountain and landscaping and the pleasing curb appeal. The rear patio offers shade and the relaxing place for the weekend gathering with family. The planter areas along the perimeter with all kinds of fruit trees and the side yards is a organic and composting area and will be completed by the landlord if tenant is interested in gardening as well. Hard to find , won’t last long on the market , make it your home.