14405 Narcisse Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly pool fire pit microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit pool

Fantastic 5 bedroom and 3 full bath single story located in the Enclave, a gated community! As you walk in, you will notice a spacious and bright open floor plan consisting of a super family room and a large kitchen and dining room. This house has been meticulously maintained. You will love the backyard with several different fruit trees, grass to enjoy, a firepit, a pergola, and plenty of concrete to sit out on and enjoy the day. Pets allowed with additional deposit. There is a community pool and lots of different park space. Close to shopping and dining. You won't want to miss this one!