12851 Rimmon Rd

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 bds home in Eastvale - Property Id: 292689



Large single family home in Eastvale. 5bd, 3.5bath, 3,518sq ft on 0.25 acre lot. Plus large upstairs loft. Well maintained and in great condition. Large park-like backyard with many fruit tree. 3 car garage. Located near shops and walking distance to Harada Heritage Park.



Good credit and proof of income. No pets. No smoking. 1 year lease required



Rent includes gardener. Leasee responsible for all other utilities. $25/month rent credit if leasee provides proof of renter's insurance.



Due to the pandemic, I will not be able to provide showings while the current tenants are still residing there until later this month.

I will be be providing a virtual video showing to those interested on June 27th. To minimize health risks, physical showing will only be available for those who have submitted applications. The house will be ready for move-in on July 1st.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292689

No Pets Allowed



