12851 Rimmon Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

12851 Rimmon Rd

12851 Rimmon Road · No Longer Available
Location

12851 Rimmon Road, Eastvale, CA 92880

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 bds home in Eastvale - Property Id: 292689

Large single family home in Eastvale. 5bd, 3.5bath, 3,518sq ft on 0.25 acre lot. Plus large upstairs loft. Well maintained and in great condition. Large park-like backyard with many fruit tree. 3 car garage. Located near shops and walking distance to Harada Heritage Park.

Good credit and proof of income. No pets. No smoking. 1 year lease required

Rent includes gardener. Leasee responsible for all other utilities. $25/month rent credit if leasee provides proof of renter's insurance.

Due to the pandemic, I will not be able to provide showings while the current tenants are still residing there until later this month.
I will be be providing a virtual video showing to those interested on June 27th. To minimize health risks, physical showing will only be available for those who have submitted applications. The house will be ready for move-in on July 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292689
Property Id 292689

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12851 Rimmon Rd have any available units?
12851 Rimmon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastvale, CA.
What amenities does 12851 Rimmon Rd have?
Some of 12851 Rimmon Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12851 Rimmon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12851 Rimmon Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12851 Rimmon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 12851 Rimmon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastvale.
Does 12851 Rimmon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12851 Rimmon Rd does offer parking.
Does 12851 Rimmon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12851 Rimmon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12851 Rimmon Rd have a pool?
No, 12851 Rimmon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12851 Rimmon Rd have accessible units?
No, 12851 Rimmon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12851 Rimmon Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12851 Rimmon Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 12851 Rimmon Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12851 Rimmon Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
