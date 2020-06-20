All apartments in Eastvale
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

12486 Cool Springs St

12486 Cool Springs Street · No Longer Available
Location

12486 Cool Springs Street, Eastvale, CA 91752

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Fabulous 4Bed +loft/ 3Bath Home for rent in desirable Eastvale! - Take Virtual Tour Here

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=K9BoprWCFgX

WELCOME HOME!

Rarely available beautiful Eastvale corner home for rent. Ideal commute location with close proximity to HWY 15, 60 and 10, Eastvale Gateway shopping center, schools, parks and more

This home features:

- Recently remodeled in 2020.
- One bedroom and full bathroom downstairs.
- Two master bedrooms upstairs plus another single bedroom.
- A loft that can easily be turned into a 5th bedroom plus another loft/den.
- Large living room and dining area with plantation shutters on windows as you enter the home.
- Laminate planks floors throughout and tile flooring in kitchen.
- Crown molding and baseboards throughout the house.
- Open concept family room/kitchen combo.
- Gas fireplace in family room.
- Kitchen features stainless steel gas cooktop, microwave and dishwasher. Brand new double wall oven. Granite counter tops matching backsplash, and island.
- Lots of cabinets for storage.
- Recessed lighting throughout the house.
- Washer & Dryer in washroom upstairs.
- 3 Car Garage.
- Spacious back yard great for entertaining.
- New landscaping.
- Too many upgrades to list them all...

Lease Terms:

- One year lease
- Property available to move-in now!
- Rent $3,000/mo
- Security deposit: $3,500
- Tenants to pay for all utilities: Water, Electricity, Gas, Internet, Trash collection.
- Yard maintenance included in rent.
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No Smoking permitted in the premises.
- Pets to be considered with a $750/pet deposit/pet
- Parking: Three car garage and driveway

(RLNE5812512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

