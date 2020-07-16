All apartments in Dublin
Location

7888 Gate Way, Dublin, CA 94568
San Ramon Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 10

$3,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1482 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3BR,2.5 bath townhouse with 1482 sq.ft living area .
Community pool, spa and clubhouse.Gated community makes a perfect safe area .Great for kids to play in a safe environment.

Washer/Dryer in the house.Stainless kitchen appliances and gas cooking range. Unfurnished house.No need to share laundry area.
2 car garage.

Easy access to 680, 580, BART, Iron Horse Trail, shopping plaza, Stone Ridge Mall and schools.
The nearest schools are Murray Elementary School, Wells Middle School, and Dublin High School.

✿ Proof of monthly gross income
✿ Renter to provide the latest credit score.
✿ No Pets Allowed
✿ Tenant responsible for utilities(Water and gas). Landlord pays the HOA(which includes trash)
✿ Smoke-Free Home

Rent:$3300
Deposite:$3300

Available from : 10th August 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7888 Gate Way have any available units?
7888 Gate Way has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dublin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dublin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7888 Gate Way have?
Some of 7888 Gate Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7888 Gate Way currently offering any rent specials?
7888 Gate Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7888 Gate Way pet-friendly?
No, 7888 Gate Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 7888 Gate Way offer parking?
Yes, 7888 Gate Way offers parking.
Does 7888 Gate Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7888 Gate Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7888 Gate Way have a pool?
Yes, 7888 Gate Way has a pool.
Does 7888 Gate Way have accessible units?
No, 7888 Gate Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7888 Gate Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7888 Gate Way has units with dishwashers.
