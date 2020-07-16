7888 Gate Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

3BR,2.5 bath townhouse with 1482 sq.ft living area .

Community pool, spa and clubhouse.Gated community makes a perfect safe area .Great for kids to play in a safe environment.



Washer/Dryer in the house.Stainless kitchen appliances and gas cooking range. Unfurnished house.No need to share laundry area.

2 car garage.



Easy access to 680, 580, BART, Iron Horse Trail, shopping plaza, Stone Ridge Mall and schools.

The nearest schools are Murray Elementary School, Wells Middle School, and Dublin High School.



✿ Proof of monthly gross income

✿ Renter to provide the latest credit score.

✿ No Pets Allowed

✿ Tenant responsible for utilities(Water and gas). Landlord pays the HOA(which includes trash)

✿ Smoke-Free Home



Rent:$3300

Deposite:$3300



Available from : 10th August 2020