7254 Cronin Cir.
Dublin, CA
7254 Cronin Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

7254 Cronin Cir

7254 Cronin Circle · (415) 685-3334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7254 Cronin Circle, Dublin, CA 94568
West Dublin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $2700 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 2 BRD 1.5 bath townhouse - great location - Property Id: 294024

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse - great location in Dublin for rent
- Conveniently located at the corner of the 580 fwy and the 680 fwy
- New appliances (dishwasher, washer and dryer, range, microwave and fridge)
- Hardwood floor, recess lights
- Nice outdoor patio
- 1 car garage and 1 outside reserved parking
- Walking distance to shopping and Bart station
- Community pool & basketball court
- Very quiet safe community
Currently painting and updating the townhouse, will be ready for showing the weekend of June 19th. if you are interested, please drop me a message and I can let you know for showing times.
Thank you,
George
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294024
Property Id 294024

(RLNE5832630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7254 Cronin Cir have any available units?
7254 Cronin Cir has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7254 Cronin Cir have?
Some of 7254 Cronin Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7254 Cronin Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7254 Cronin Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7254 Cronin Cir pet-friendly?
No, 7254 Cronin Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 7254 Cronin Cir offer parking?
Yes, 7254 Cronin Cir does offer parking.
Does 7254 Cronin Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7254 Cronin Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7254 Cronin Cir have a pool?
Yes, 7254 Cronin Cir has a pool.
Does 7254 Cronin Cir have accessible units?
No, 7254 Cronin Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7254 Cronin Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7254 Cronin Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 7254 Cronin Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 7254 Cronin Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

