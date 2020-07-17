4825 Boxwood Way Unit #115

Amenities

Pretty and comfortable 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom Condo home property rental in Dublin, California. Located at the heart of Downtown Dublin. Right across all the major groceries and famous establishments. Very Walkable and Very Bikeable rated walk score, doing errands or trips are convenient to do. Extremely calm & kids-friendly neighborhood. No noise, no traffic. Great location, very well connected to the following:

– Bart – 0.95 mile

– Indian Groceries – 0.1 mile

– Popular Café Tazza – 0.1 mile

– Regal Cinemas – 0.4 mile

– Whole foods, Safeway – 0.5 mile

– Starbucks, Barnes and Noble, Old Navy, Bed Bath, and Beyond – 0.2 mile



This home serves award-winning (10 ratings) Dublin’s best school combination: James Dougherty Elementary (one block away) & Fallon Middle.



The unfurnished unit’s spacious interior has a high vaulted ceiling with fancy chandeliers, recessed lighting in all rooms, brand new designer blinds, one-year-old carpeted flooring and fireplace. It has 3 separate rooms: Formal, Dining, Family/Living room. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs (high ceiling master bedroom). It has a 2.5 bath with double vanity. The nice kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and one-year-old, stainless steel appliances from Costco such as dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, 2 doors oven, and an extra-large size microwave. There are ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room and heating along with washer and dryer are in-unit in the garage, for your laundry convenience. Enjoy your morning coffee on the patio.



It’s a pet-friendly home so you can bring your cat or dog but only dogs below 25 lbs., and with a $500 pet dep



