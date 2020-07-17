All apartments in Dublin
4825 Boxwood Way Unit #115
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

4825 Boxwood Way Unit #115

4825 Boxwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

4825 Boxwood Way, Dublin, CA 94568

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

Move-in ready by the last week of July. Hurry! Submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

Pretty and comfortable 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom Condo home property rental in Dublin, California. Located at the heart of Downtown Dublin. Right across all the major groceries and famous establishments. Very Walkable and Very Bikeable rated walk score, doing errands or trips are convenient to do. Extremely calm & kids-friendly neighborhood. No noise, no traffic. Great location, very well connected to the following:
– Bart – 0.95 mile
– Indian Groceries – 0.1 mile
– Popular Café Tazza – 0.1 mile
– Regal Cinemas – 0.4 mile
– Whole foods, Safeway – 0.5 mile
– Starbucks, Barnes and Noble, Old Navy, Bed Bath, and Beyond – 0.2 mile

This home serves award-winning (10 ratings) Dublin’s best school combination: James Dougherty Elementary (one block away) & Fallon Middle.

The unfurnished unit’s spacious interior has a high vaulted ceiling with fancy chandeliers, recessed lighting in all rooms, brand new designer blinds, one-year-old carpeted flooring and fireplace. It has 3 separate rooms: Formal, Dining, Family/Living room. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs (high ceiling master bedroom). It has a 2.5 bath with double vanity. The nice kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and one-year-old, stainless steel appliances from Costco such as dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, 2 doors oven, and an extra-large size microwave. There are ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room and heating along with washer and dryer are in-unit in the garage, for your laundry convenience. Enjoy your morning coffee on the patio.

It’s a pet-friendly home so you can bring your cat or dog but only dogs below 25 lbs., and with a $500 pet dep

(RLNE5889601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 Boxwood Way Unit #115 have any available units?
4825 Boxwood Way Unit #115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, CA.
How much is rent in Dublin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dublin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4825 Boxwood Way Unit #115 have?
Some of 4825 Boxwood Way Unit #115's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4825 Boxwood Way Unit #115 currently offering any rent specials?
4825 Boxwood Way Unit #115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 Boxwood Way Unit #115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4825 Boxwood Way Unit #115 is pet friendly.
Does 4825 Boxwood Way Unit #115 offer parking?
Yes, 4825 Boxwood Way Unit #115 offers parking.
Does 4825 Boxwood Way Unit #115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4825 Boxwood Way Unit #115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 Boxwood Way Unit #115 have a pool?
No, 4825 Boxwood Way Unit #115 does not have a pool.
Does 4825 Boxwood Way Unit #115 have accessible units?
No, 4825 Boxwood Way Unit #115 does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 Boxwood Way Unit #115 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4825 Boxwood Way Unit #115 has units with dishwashers.
