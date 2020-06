Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Dublin Summerglen 3 bd/2.5 ba walk to Dougherty elementary! - Rent: $3500 -

3 Bed / 2.5 BA -

S.F.: 1784 -

Garage: 2 car garage -

House -

Available: 06/20/2020 -

Year Built: 1999 -

Security Deposit: $5250 -

Pets: No -

Refrigerator: No -

Washer / Dryer: No -

A/C: Yes -

Smoking: No -



Contact Daisy Borba at 925-200-6922 for info and showings.Lic. #01355084, Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. BRE #01270957



Very Nice Summer Glen Home with 3/2.5 and two car garage. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite. Roomy layout and designer paint colors! Walk to Bart, Shopping and Dougherty Elementary. Community pool! Nice back yard with flagstone patio. Tenant will also pay additional $100 toward community pool HOA and Gardener.



(RLNE3740416)