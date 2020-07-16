All apartments in Dublin
3926 Scottfield Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 2:41 AM

3926 Scottfield Street

3926 Scottfield St · (408) 421-8198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3926 Scottfield St, Dublin, CA 94568
Dublin Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
new construction
Frank Kunzfeld - GORGEOUS AND SPACIOUS 4 BED, 3.5 BATH CORNER UNIT TOWNHOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE LOCATION TO AWARD WINNING TRI-VALLEY SCHOOLS AND PERFECT FOR BAY AREA COMMUTERS AS WELL AS WORK FROM HOME. Minutes from 580/680 Interstate, BART, Wheels Bus Station, 14 Parks with Trails, Livermore Premium Outlet, "The Wave"Water Park and much more. Lots of Upgrades from smart home features, 1GB Fiber Optics Internet, Window Coverings (not shown in pictures), Mud area andunique to this home a large upper balcony for barbecue while enjoying a romantic west coast sunset. One bedroom suite on 1st floor and beautiful OpenFloor Plan on second level leading up to a very large upgraded kitchen with bright white island. This perfect home provides ample space to make it your very own sanctuary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3926 Scottfield Street have any available units?
3926 Scottfield Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dublin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dublin Rent Report.
What amenities does 3926 Scottfield Street have?
Some of 3926 Scottfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3926 Scottfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
3926 Scottfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3926 Scottfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 3926 Scottfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 3926 Scottfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 3926 Scottfield Street offers parking.
Does 3926 Scottfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3926 Scottfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3926 Scottfield Street have a pool?
No, 3926 Scottfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 3926 Scottfield Street have accessible units?
No, 3926 Scottfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3926 Scottfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3926 Scottfield Street has units with dishwashers.
