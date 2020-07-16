3926 Scottfield Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access new construction

Frank Kunzfeld - GORGEOUS AND SPACIOUS 4 BED, 3.5 BATH CORNER UNIT TOWNHOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE LOCATION TO AWARD WINNING TRI-VALLEY SCHOOLS AND PERFECT FOR BAY AREA COMMUTERS AS WELL AS WORK FROM HOME. Minutes from 580/680 Interstate, BART, Wheels Bus Station, 14 Parks with Trails, Livermore Premium Outlet, "The Wave"Water Park and much more. Lots of Upgrades from smart home features, 1GB Fiber Optics Internet, Window Coverings (not shown in pictures), Mud area andunique to this home a large upper balcony for barbecue while enjoying a romantic west coast sunset. One bedroom suite on 1st floor and beautiful OpenFloor Plan on second level leading up to a very large upgraded kitchen with bright white island. This perfect home provides ample space to make it your very own sanctuary.