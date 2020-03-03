Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

REDUCED! Luxury living! 3465 Dublin Blvd, #414, Dublin CA 94568 - Make this charming 2 bdrm, 2.5 bath Condo in Dublin your next home. It has close access to Bart and highway 580.



There is a fireplace in the living room. Master suite with sitting area and private balcony. 2 assigned underground parking spaces.



The kitchen is equipped with SS appliances, dishwasher, refrigerator, disposal, stove and microwave. Washer/dryer in unit and A/C.



Community facilities: Pool, spa and gym.



Rent is $2,550

Security deposit is $2,550



Lease term 1 year



Tenant to pay Water and PG&E



NO PET

NO SMOKING



This won't last so inquire today to schedule a showing! Property is available now.

Please call or email our office for show times.



Bob@atobpropertymanagement.com

408-626-4800



DRE # 01264949



(RLNE4807640)