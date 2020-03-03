All apartments in Dublin
Find more places like 3465 Dublin Blvd #414.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dublin, CA
/
3465 Dublin Blvd #414
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3465 Dublin Blvd #414

3465 Dublin Boulevard · (408) 626-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dublin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3465 Dublin Boulevard, Dublin, CA 94568
Dublin Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3465 Dublin Blvd #414 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1298 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
REDUCED! Luxury living! 3465 Dublin Blvd, #414, Dublin CA 94568 - Make this charming 2 bdrm, 2.5 bath Condo in Dublin your next home. It has close access to Bart and highway 580.

There is a fireplace in the living room. Master suite with sitting area and private balcony. 2 assigned underground parking spaces.

The kitchen is equipped with SS appliances, dishwasher, refrigerator, disposal, stove and microwave. Washer/dryer in unit and A/C.

Community facilities: Pool, spa and gym.

Rent is $2,550
Security deposit is $2,550

Lease term 1 year

Tenant to pay Water and PG&E

NO PET
NO SMOKING

This won't last so inquire today to schedule a showing! Property is available now.
Please call or email our office for show times.

Bob@atobpropertymanagement.com
408-626-4800

DRE # 01264949

(RLNE4807640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3465 Dublin Blvd #414 have any available units?
3465 Dublin Blvd #414 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3465 Dublin Blvd #414 have?
Some of 3465 Dublin Blvd #414's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3465 Dublin Blvd #414 currently offering any rent specials?
3465 Dublin Blvd #414 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3465 Dublin Blvd #414 pet-friendly?
No, 3465 Dublin Blvd #414 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 3465 Dublin Blvd #414 offer parking?
Yes, 3465 Dublin Blvd #414 does offer parking.
Does 3465 Dublin Blvd #414 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3465 Dublin Blvd #414 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3465 Dublin Blvd #414 have a pool?
Yes, 3465 Dublin Blvd #414 has a pool.
Does 3465 Dublin Blvd #414 have accessible units?
No, 3465 Dublin Blvd #414 does not have accessible units.
Does 3465 Dublin Blvd #414 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3465 Dublin Blvd #414 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3465 Dublin Blvd #414 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3465 Dublin Blvd #414 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3465 Dublin Blvd #414?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Dublin
7100 San Ramon Rd
Dublin, CA 94568
Aster
6775 Golden Gate Dr
Dublin, CA 94568
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O
Dublin, CA 94568
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir
Dublin, CA 94568
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd
Dublin, CA 94568
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl
Dublin, CA 94568
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy
Dublin, CA 94588
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy
Dublin, CA 94568

Similar Pages

Dublin 1 BedroomsDublin 2 Bedrooms
Dublin Apartments under $2,800Dublin Apartments with Parking
Dublin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CA
San Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Dublin

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity