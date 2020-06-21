All apartments in Dublin
2337 Central Pkwy.
2337 Central Pkwy.

2337 Central Parkway · (925) 200-6922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2337 Central Parkway, Dublin, CA 94568

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2337 Central Pkwy. · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1954 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Dublin Ranch 4 BR. 4 BA., Tri Level with Upgrades through-Out! Near Top Sschools! - Rent: $3800 -
4 Bed / 4 BA -
SF: 1954 -
Garage: 2 Parking garage -
Available: 06/07/2020
Built: 2015 -
Security Deposit: $5700 -
Pets: No -
Refrigerator: Yes, With Out Warranty -
Washer / Dryer: Yes - With Out Warranty
A/C: Yes -
Smoking: No -

Dublin Ranch, Tri Level, 3 Br. Suite's, 4th Br. is Master Suite, upgraded carpet & wood look laminate flooring. Upgrades throughout! Open floor plan, kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, dark wood cabinetry, upgraded vent above oven, portable microwave and toaster oven. Roomy bedroom suite's on 1st floor, 2nd & 3rd floor with suites & master bedroom suite on 3rd floor. Community children's playground. EZ access to 580/680 FWY & BART, Near by Award Winning Schools, parks with trails, shopping and more!
Sorry NO PETS!

(RLNE5845953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2337 Central Pkwy. have any available units?
2337 Central Pkwy. has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2337 Central Pkwy. have?
Some of 2337 Central Pkwy.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2337 Central Pkwy. currently offering any rent specials?
2337 Central Pkwy. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2337 Central Pkwy. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2337 Central Pkwy. is pet friendly.
Does 2337 Central Pkwy. offer parking?
Yes, 2337 Central Pkwy. does offer parking.
Does 2337 Central Pkwy. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2337 Central Pkwy. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2337 Central Pkwy. have a pool?
No, 2337 Central Pkwy. does not have a pool.
Does 2337 Central Pkwy. have accessible units?
No, 2337 Central Pkwy. does not have accessible units.
Does 2337 Central Pkwy. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2337 Central Pkwy. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2337 Central Pkwy. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2337 Central Pkwy. has units with air conditioning.
