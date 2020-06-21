2337 Central Pkwy.

Amenities

Dublin Ranch 4 BR. 4 BA., Tri Level with Upgrades through-Out! Near Top Sschools! - Rent: $3800 -

4 Bed / 4 BA -

SF: 1954 -

Garage: 2 Parking garage -

Available: 06/07/2020

Built: 2015 -

Security Deposit: $5700 -

Pets: No -

Refrigerator: Yes, With Out Warranty -

Washer / Dryer: Yes - With Out Warranty

A/C: Yes -

Smoking: No -



Dublin Ranch, Tri Level, 3 Br. Suite's, 4th Br. is Master Suite, upgraded carpet & wood look laminate flooring. Upgrades throughout! Open floor plan, kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, dark wood cabinetry, upgraded vent above oven, portable microwave and toaster oven. Roomy bedroom suite's on 1st floor, 2nd & 3rd floor with suites & master bedroom suite on 3rd floor. Community children's playground. EZ access to 580/680 FWY & BART, Near by Award Winning Schools, parks with trails, shopping and more!

Sorry NO PETS!



