10739 Dulsie Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364



Book a showing now! See this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse in the city of Dublin, California.



This lovely 1,387-square-foot home has polished hardwood flooring, large windows, high vaulted ceilings, and an attic.



The living room is equipped with a toasty fireplace which adds warmth and comfort to the interior. The nice kitchen has a smooth granite countertop, fine cabinets and drawers for storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator (brand new), dishwasher (brand new), glass top oven/range, and microwave. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Its tidy bathrooms have a double sink vanity, and a shower/tub combo enclosed in a framed glass panel. For climate control, the house is equipped with ceiling fans, centralized air conditioning, and forced-air electric heating. There are an in-unit (brand new) washer and dryer available to use for laundry needs.



Small pets are allowed in the property with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Exterior features a private yard, a perfect spot for spending some relaxing time with family and friends.



Nearby parks: Mape Park, Heritage Center, and Dolan Park.



Nearby Schools:

Dublin High School - 2.25 miles, 10/10

Donlon Elementary School - 2.89 miles, 10/10

Dublin Elementary School - 1.56 miles, 8/10

Wells Middle School - 2.31 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

503 Shannon Park - 0.7 miles



(RLNE5789556)