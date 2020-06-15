10739 Dulsie Lane

Amenities
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364
Book a showing now! See this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse in the city of Dublin, California.
This lovely 1,387-square-foot home has polished hardwood flooring, large windows, high vaulted ceilings, and an attic.
The living room is equipped with a toasty fireplace which adds warmth and comfort to the interior. The nice kitchen has a smooth granite countertop, fine cabinets and drawers for storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator (brand new), dishwasher (brand new), glass top oven/range, and microwave. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Its tidy bathrooms have a double sink vanity, and a shower/tub combo enclosed in a framed glass panel. For climate control, the house is equipped with ceiling fans, centralized air conditioning, and forced-air electric heating. There are an in-unit (brand new) washer and dryer available to use for laundry needs.
Small pets are allowed in the property with a $500 pet deposit/pet.
Exterior features a private yard, a perfect spot for spending some relaxing time with family and friends.
Nearby parks: Mape Park, Heritage Center, and Dolan Park.
Nearby Schools:
Dublin High School - 2.25 miles, 10/10
Donlon Elementary School - 2.89 miles, 10/10
Dublin Elementary School - 1.56 miles, 8/10
Wells Middle School - 2.31 miles, 6/10
Bus lines:
503 Shannon Park - 0.7 miles
(RLNE5789556)