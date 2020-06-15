All apartments in Dublin
10739 Dulsie Lane
10739 Dulsie Lane

10739 Dulsie Lane · (408) 917-0430
Location

10739 Dulsie Lane, Dublin, CA 94568
West Dublin

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1387 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364

Book a showing now! See this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse in the city of Dublin, California.

This lovely 1,387-square-foot home has polished hardwood flooring, large windows, high vaulted ceilings, and an attic.

The living room is equipped with a toasty fireplace which adds warmth and comfort to the interior. The nice kitchen has a smooth granite countertop, fine cabinets and drawers for storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator (brand new), dishwasher (brand new), glass top oven/range, and microwave. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Its tidy bathrooms have a double sink vanity, and a shower/tub combo enclosed in a framed glass panel. For climate control, the house is equipped with ceiling fans, centralized air conditioning, and forced-air electric heating. There are an in-unit (brand new) washer and dryer available to use for laundry needs.

Small pets are allowed in the property with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Exterior features a private yard, a perfect spot for spending some relaxing time with family and friends.

Nearby parks: Mape Park, Heritage Center, and Dolan Park.

Nearby Schools:
Dublin High School - 2.25 miles, 10/10
Donlon Elementary School - 2.89 miles, 10/10
Dublin Elementary School - 1.56 miles, 8/10
Wells Middle School - 2.31 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
503 Shannon Park - 0.7 miles

(RLNE5789556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10739 Dulsie Lane have any available units?
10739 Dulsie Lane has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10739 Dulsie Lane have?
Some of 10739 Dulsie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10739 Dulsie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10739 Dulsie Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10739 Dulsie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10739 Dulsie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10739 Dulsie Lane offer parking?
No, 10739 Dulsie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10739 Dulsie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10739 Dulsie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10739 Dulsie Lane have a pool?
No, 10739 Dulsie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10739 Dulsie Lane have accessible units?
No, 10739 Dulsie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10739 Dulsie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10739 Dulsie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10739 Dulsie Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10739 Dulsie Lane has units with air conditioning.
