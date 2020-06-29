9334 SIDEVIEW Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking ceiling fan

HOME IS FOR LEASE.This is a SFR that has GREAT CURB appeal. 3 Bedrooms with 1 Bathroom. Front yard is fenced into keep you safe. beautifully manicured front and rear lawn. House has Original wooden floors throughout Living Room and Bedrooms. Kitchen is tiled.Ceiling fans in Living Room,/Dining Room and Bedrooms. Blinds are covering the windows for privacy. Wooden cabinetry in the kitchen. Washer and Dryer hookups inside of house. Recently interior of house was repainted. Security gate on front door. Alarm service can be re-activated by tenant. Close proximity to schools. Easy freeway access(605 and 5). This home is NOT LISTED FOR SALE.