Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:17 AM

9334 SIDEVIEW Drive

9334 Sideview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9334 Sideview Drive, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
HOME IS FOR LEASE.This is a SFR that has GREAT CURB appeal. 3 Bedrooms with 1 Bathroom. Front yard is fenced into keep you safe. beautifully manicured front and rear lawn. House has Original wooden floors throughout Living Room and Bedrooms. Kitchen is tiled.Ceiling fans in Living Room,/Dining Room and Bedrooms. Blinds are covering the windows for privacy. Wooden cabinetry in the kitchen. Washer and Dryer hookups inside of house. Recently interior of house was repainted. Security gate on front door. Alarm service can be re-activated by tenant. Close proximity to schools. Easy freeway access(605 and 5). This home is NOT LISTED FOR SALE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9334 SIDEVIEW Drive have any available units?
9334 SIDEVIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 9334 SIDEVIEW Drive have?
Some of 9334 SIDEVIEW Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9334 SIDEVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9334 SIDEVIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9334 SIDEVIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9334 SIDEVIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 9334 SIDEVIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9334 SIDEVIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 9334 SIDEVIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9334 SIDEVIEW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9334 SIDEVIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 9334 SIDEVIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9334 SIDEVIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 9334 SIDEVIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9334 SIDEVIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9334 SIDEVIEW Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

