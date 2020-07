Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Wow! Newly remodeled home in highly desirable area of Downey. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with laundry room and huge back yard. Brand new kitchen with white cabinets and quartz countertop. New double pained windows, recessed lighting and wood laminate flooring throughout the home. Prime location, across the street from Stonewood Mall, walking distance to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Located between the 605 freeway, 105 freeway and 5 freeway.