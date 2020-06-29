All apartments in Downey
8564 VIA AMORITA

8564 Via Amorita · No Longer Available
Location

8564 Via Amorita, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Downey Home- 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage- - Beautiful, 3 bedroom and 2 bath corner home with a spacious floor plan, gated backyard, detached 2 car garage, laundry hook ups. Fresh paint, clean carpet, wood and tile flooring. Formal living room, family room with fireplace. Master bedroom with own bathroom. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.

1 year lease minimum, 2 pet maximum not to exceed 25 lb, with a $1000.00 per pet deposit.

To view and schedule appointment contact agent:
Hoag Property Management Inc.
Lilian Pineda, at 562-869-1556.

(RLNE3534388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8564 VIA AMORITA have any available units?
8564 VIA AMORITA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 8564 VIA AMORITA have?
Some of 8564 VIA AMORITA's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8564 VIA AMORITA currently offering any rent specials?
8564 VIA AMORITA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8564 VIA AMORITA pet-friendly?
Yes, 8564 VIA AMORITA is pet friendly.
Does 8564 VIA AMORITA offer parking?
Yes, 8564 VIA AMORITA offers parking.
Does 8564 VIA AMORITA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8564 VIA AMORITA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8564 VIA AMORITA have a pool?
No, 8564 VIA AMORITA does not have a pool.
Does 8564 VIA AMORITA have accessible units?
No, 8564 VIA AMORITA does not have accessible units.
Does 8564 VIA AMORITA have units with dishwashers?
No, 8564 VIA AMORITA does not have units with dishwashers.

