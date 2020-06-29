8564 VIA AMORITA

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Downey Home- 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage- - Beautiful, 3 bedroom and 2 bath corner home with a spacious floor plan, gated backyard, detached 2 car garage, laundry hook ups. Fresh paint, clean carpet, wood and tile flooring. Formal living room, family room with fireplace. Master bedroom with own bathroom. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.



1 year lease minimum, 2 pet maximum not to exceed 25 lb, with a $1000.00 per pet deposit.



To view and schedule appointment contact agent:

Hoag Property Management Inc.

Lilian Pineda, at 562-869-1556.



(RLNE3534388)