8530 Gallatin Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub

Custom townhouse in North Downey! Totally upgraded unit! Wood flooring on 1st floor, plantation shutters throughout,and indirect lighting!

Living room opens to cozy front patio. Gas fireplace with custom mantel, wet bar with wine fridge. Dining room has small patio and custom chandelier.

Remodeled kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counters, refrigerator,dishwasher, built-in cook top plus breakfast nook.

Upsaits are 2 spacious bedrooms with ensuite bathss, and custom closets. Master has wall to wall mirrored closet with vanity. Large walk in shower.

2nd bedroom has vanity plus a beautiful spa tub!

2 car garage has extra space for storage, workout equipment plus laundry area, with washer and dryer.

Call for showing appointments 562-618-0033