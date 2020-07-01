All apartments in Downey
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 PM

8530 Gallatin Road

8530 Gallatin Road · No Longer Available
Location

8530 Gallatin Road, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Custom townhouse in North Downey! Totally upgraded unit! Wood flooring on 1st floor, plantation shutters throughout,and indirect lighting!
Living room opens to cozy front patio. Gas fireplace with custom mantel, wet bar with wine fridge. Dining room has small patio and custom chandelier.
Remodeled kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counters, refrigerator,dishwasher, built-in cook top plus breakfast nook.
Upsaits are 2 spacious bedrooms with ensuite bathss, and custom closets. Master has wall to wall mirrored closet with vanity. Large walk in shower.
2nd bedroom has vanity plus a beautiful spa tub!
2 car garage has extra space for storage, workout equipment plus laundry area, with washer and dryer.
Call for showing appointments 562-618-0033

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8530 Gallatin Road have any available units?
8530 Gallatin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 8530 Gallatin Road have?
Some of 8530 Gallatin Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8530 Gallatin Road currently offering any rent specials?
8530 Gallatin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8530 Gallatin Road pet-friendly?
No, 8530 Gallatin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 8530 Gallatin Road offer parking?
Yes, 8530 Gallatin Road offers parking.
Does 8530 Gallatin Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8530 Gallatin Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8530 Gallatin Road have a pool?
No, 8530 Gallatin Road does not have a pool.
Does 8530 Gallatin Road have accessible units?
No, 8530 Gallatin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8530 Gallatin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8530 Gallatin Road has units with dishwashers.

