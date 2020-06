Amenities

Charming 1 bedroom duplex home, drive way shared parking, small gated backyard and front yard. Bedroom has laminate floors. bathroom, kitchen, dining area, living room are tiled. Approx: 500 sq ft.Parking for 2 cars. Near 105 Fwy, 710 fwy, near Downey Elementary school, metro station, walking distance to grocery store.. No pets, and no smokers. Owner pays water and trash bill only. Unit available first week of October. Month to month contract,