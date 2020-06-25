All apartments in Downey
8045 Cheyenne Ave.

8045 Cheyenne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8045 Cheyenne Avenue, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8045 Cheyenne Ave. Available 05/24/19 Totally Remodeled Front Duplex Home Loaded With Upgrades! - This exquisitely renovated duplex home is a 2 bedroom 1 bath with a one car garage and one additional parking space. The kitchen and bathroom have been recently updated and the kitchen is equipped with a new cabinets, counter tops, stainless steel sink, microwave range and stove. The bathroom has been renovated to include a new vanity, tub and shower tile, along with all new bathroom fixtures. This property boasts brand new paint, flooring, and base molding throughout. Additionally, there are separate washer & dryer hook-ups in the attached one car garage. Located in the Downey School District, nearby schools include West Middle School and Warren High School. The property is minutes away from the 105 and 710 freeways, Downey Landing, Downey Promenade, and The Stonewood Shopping Center.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Paul at (562) 822.5821, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4894653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8045 Cheyenne Ave. have any available units?
8045 Cheyenne Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 8045 Cheyenne Ave. have?
Some of 8045 Cheyenne Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8045 Cheyenne Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8045 Cheyenne Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8045 Cheyenne Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8045 Cheyenne Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8045 Cheyenne Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8045 Cheyenne Ave. offers parking.
Does 8045 Cheyenne Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8045 Cheyenne Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8045 Cheyenne Ave. have a pool?
No, 8045 Cheyenne Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8045 Cheyenne Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8045 Cheyenne Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8045 Cheyenne Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8045 Cheyenne Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
