8045 Cheyenne Ave. Available 05/24/19 Totally Remodeled Front Duplex Home Loaded With Upgrades! - This exquisitely renovated duplex home is a 2 bedroom 1 bath with a one car garage and one additional parking space. The kitchen and bathroom have been recently updated and the kitchen is equipped with a new cabinets, counter tops, stainless steel sink, microwave range and stove. The bathroom has been renovated to include a new vanity, tub and shower tile, along with all new bathroom fixtures. This property boasts brand new paint, flooring, and base molding throughout. Additionally, there are separate washer & dryer hook-ups in the attached one car garage. Located in the Downey School District, nearby schools include West Middle School and Warren High School. The property is minutes away from the 105 and 710 freeways, Downey Landing, Downey Promenade, and The Stonewood Shopping Center.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Paul at (562) 822.5821, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



