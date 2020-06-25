All apartments in Downey
Downey, CA
8004 Privet Lane
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

8004 Privet Lane

8004 Privet Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8004 Privet Ln, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
COMING SOON - A MUST TO SEE... this newly built condo has all the amenities to make your lifestyle comfortable. Down stair there is one bed room with its own bath,the second floor where the living-room, dining-room and kitchen has an open air concept with a fireplace in the living room. The stainless-steal appliance accent the beauty of this very large kitchen with and sitting counter. where the third floor has a large master bedroom and bath, Spacious two car garage and one carport with easy access into the unit. Convenient location.

(RLNE4897240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8004 Privet Lane have any available units?
8004 Privet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 8004 Privet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8004 Privet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8004 Privet Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8004 Privet Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 8004 Privet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8004 Privet Lane offers parking.
Does 8004 Privet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8004 Privet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8004 Privet Lane have a pool?
No, 8004 Privet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8004 Privet Lane have accessible units?
No, 8004 Privet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8004 Privet Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8004 Privet Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8004 Privet Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8004 Privet Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
