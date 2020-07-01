12421 Columbia Way

Amenities
Available 12/01/19 Downey 1 Bedroom - 1 Carport Parking - Remodeled - Property Id: 170294
Move in December 1st. Give your landlord 30 days notice now!
Very Cute Smaller 1 bedroom with 1 bathroom duplex building.
Only 1 shared wall with your neighbor.
1 carport parking spot.
Mini Split A/C & Heater.
Refrigerator & Stove & Microwave.
Available December 1, 2019.
1 year lease.
$1350 per month.
$1350 security deposit (OAC).
MUST Complete questionnaire for viewing as unit is still occupied and will only be shown by appointment. http://turbo.rent/s/170294p
Owner pays Water, Trash . Resident pays Gas, Electricity. Sorry, NO PETS. Sorry NO SECTION 8.
QUALIFICATIONS: Income = 3xs the rent, steady employment.. Good Credit Good Rental History. Documents = proof of income, ID. Savings= 3x's the rent, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170294p
Property Id 170294
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5264382)