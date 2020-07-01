12421 Columbia Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Available 12/01/19 Downey 1 Bedroom - 1 Carport Parking - Remodeled - Property Id: 170294



Move in December 1st. Give your landlord 30 days notice now!



Very Cute Smaller 1 bedroom with 1 bathroom duplex building.

Only 1 shared wall with your neighbor.

1 carport parking spot.

Mini Split A/C & Heater.

Refrigerator & Stove & Microwave.

Available December 1, 2019.



1 year lease.

$1350 per month.

$1350 security deposit (OAC).



MUST Complete questionnaire for viewing as unit is still occupied and will only be shown by appointment. http://turbo.rent/s/170294p



Owner pays Water, Trash . Resident pays Gas, Electricity. Sorry, NO PETS. Sorry NO SECTION 8.



QUALIFICATIONS: Income = 3xs the rent, steady employment.. Good Credit Good Rental History. Documents = proof of income, ID. Savings= 3x's the rent, etc.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170294p

No Pets Allowed



