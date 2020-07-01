All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 12421 Columbia Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
12421 Columbia Way
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

12421 Columbia Way

12421 Columbia Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12421 Columbia Way, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

garbage disposal
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available 12/01/19 Downey 1 Bedroom - 1 Carport Parking - Remodeled - Property Id: 170294

Move in December 1st. Give your landlord 30 days notice now!

Very Cute Smaller 1 bedroom with 1 bathroom duplex building.
Only 1 shared wall with your neighbor.
1 carport parking spot.
Mini Split A/C & Heater.
Refrigerator & Stove & Microwave.
Available December 1, 2019.

1 year lease.
$1350 per month.
$1350 security deposit (OAC).

MUST Complete questionnaire for viewing as unit is still occupied and will only be shown by appointment. http://turbo.rent/s/170294p

Owner pays Water, Trash . Resident pays Gas, Electricity. Sorry, NO PETS. Sorry NO SECTION 8.

QUALIFICATIONS: Income = 3xs the rent, steady employment.. Good Credit Good Rental History. Documents = proof of income, ID. Savings= 3x's the rent, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170294p
Property Id 170294

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5264382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12421 Columbia Way have any available units?
12421 Columbia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 12421 Columbia Way have?
Some of 12421 Columbia Way's amenities include garbage disposal, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12421 Columbia Way currently offering any rent specials?
12421 Columbia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12421 Columbia Way pet-friendly?
No, 12421 Columbia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 12421 Columbia Way offer parking?
Yes, 12421 Columbia Way offers parking.
Does 12421 Columbia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12421 Columbia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12421 Columbia Way have a pool?
No, 12421 Columbia Way does not have a pool.
Does 12421 Columbia Way have accessible units?
No, 12421 Columbia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12421 Columbia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12421 Columbia Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles